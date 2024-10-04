BREAKING: Eurozone GDP revised downward! EURUSD gains
The revision of the Eurozone's Q1 2023 GDP surprised markets, which had expected a reading of 1.2% growth. Eurozone GDP Y/Y: 1% Forecast: 1.2% Previously:...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
The revision of the Eurozone's Q1 2023 GDP surprised markets, which had expected a reading of 1.2% growth. Eurozone GDP Y/Y: 1% Forecast: 1.2% Previously:...
The Russell 2000 Index of U.S. smaller-cap companies (US2000) has been on an upward surge for several days. In yesterday's session, it rose nearly...
Indexes in Europe open in mixed moods Stock market investors await for US claims reading Inventories and wholesale sales in the US There...
U.S. indexes closed yesterday's session in a weaker mood amid a sell-off in technology company stocks. The S&P 500 lost 0.32%, the Dow Jones...
The trading session in Europe ended mixed; in Asia, investors' attention was primarily drawn to the Nikkei index, which lost 1.82% during today's...
The second half of today's session brings increased volatility on the dollar, which also translates into clear movements on precious metals. Gold and...
Duquesne Capital manager Stanley Druckenmiller, who took his first steps as a money manager at the famous Quantum Fund founded by George Soros at a Bloomberg...
3:30 pm BST - EIA report on US oil inventories Oil inventories. Actual: -0,451 mb. Expected: 1.5 mb (API: -1.71 mb) Gasoline inventories. Actual: ...
Shares of the Big Data analytics, cybersecurity and AI services company Palantir (PLTR.US) are gaining nearly 10% today. Yesterday, shares growth...
The Bank of Canada (BoC) has raised its target for the overnight rate to 4.75%, in line with its ongoing policy of quantitative tightening. This decision...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session S&P 500 struggles to break through to highest levels since August 2022 Trade deficit...
Values of South Korea's largest conglomerates Hyundai and Kia have come under pressure as New York sued the manufacturers, indicating that many of...
DE30 remains in the consolidation zone Industrial production in Germany below expectations Aurubis AG on a wave of increased recommendation Wednesday's...
The seventh-largest cryptocurrency on the market, Cardano (ADA), is falling to levels not seen since late March. According to the SEC, Cardano...
Japanese Nikkei 225 (JAP225) has been the worst performing blue chips index from the Asia-Pacific region today, dropping 1.8% during the cash trading session....
Inditex (ITX.ES) sets a new record in its quarterly results, highlighting not only the improvement compared to previous periods, but also with its competitors...
Turkish lira is taking a massive hit this morning. Turkey's currency is dropping over 5% against the US dollar and euro. TRY slump was puzzling at...
European indices set for flat opening Bank of Canada to decide on rates at 3:00 pm BST Puzzling slump in Turkish lira European index futures...
Financial markets are rather calm on Wednesday morning with no major price spikes. However, there is one exception - Turkish lira. TRY took a massive hit...