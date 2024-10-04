Morning wrap (07.06.2023)
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 gained 0.24%, Dow Jones moved 0.03% higher and Nasdaq added 0.36%. Russell 2000 rallied...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Wall Street indices traded mixed today - Dow Jones trades 0.3% lower, Nasdaq gains 0.1% while S&P 500 trades flat Russell 2000 outperformed...
A new Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has been released today. The report primarily indicates...
Bank of Canada (BoC) is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 3:00 pm BST. Decision looks to be a close call with BoC members having...
Wall Street indices managed to recover from early losses and are posting small gains at press time. Russell 2000 is an exception as the index is not posting...
AI company Gitlab (GTLB.US), which operates in the software development (DevOps) industry, delivered a better-than-expected Q1 report and gave a strong...
WHEAT traded as much as 4% higher earlier today and reached 650 cents per bushel area - the highest level since May 17, 2023. However, those gains have...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading lower S&P 500 pulls back from the 61.8% retracement Coinbase sinks 20% as SEC...
Sentiment in Europe weakens slightly TSMC comments spoil the mood in the semiconductor market Thyssenkrupp AG with contract for Indian...
Oil OPEC+ has decided to extend the agreement on production cuts through 2024, albeit with slightly modified levels Additionally, Saudi...
According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has sued the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in a New York court....
The cryptocurrency market is trying to pick itself up after yesterday's wave of sell-offs that broke Bitcoin's sideways trend and caused steep...
Apple annual conference WWDC23 In 2023 Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference takes place in an online format from June 5 through 9. The first...
BigBear.ai (BBAI.US) describes itself as a fast-growing business that is well-suited for leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver...
The USDCNH pair and the CHNComp contract reacted with rises in the face of the announcement of the Chinese authorities' order to cut deposit interest...
RBA with another 25 bp rate hike Peak of inflation is behind but it is still to high Labor market has eased but remains very strong AUD bounce...
European indices are expected to open with little change Retail sales data in the EU Factory orders in Germany European futures contracts for...
Asia-Pacific indices traded mixed today after Wall Street's better performance on Monday. The Nikkei rose 0.8%, S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.5%, Kospi...
The American stock market continues its strong gains from Friday, although today's movements are decidedly more moderate. The US100 is up by 0.6%,...