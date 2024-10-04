Apple shares hit all-time high 🚀
Apple (AAPL.US) stock price climbs to the all-time high, surpassing the previous all-time intraday peak that had stood since the beginning of 2022....
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Cryptocurrencies are clearly in a downturn. Bitcoin is losing over 5%, and Binance Coin is down nearly 10% following the news that the SEC was planning...
Bitcoin's price is testing May lows following reports from Bloomberg, which indicated that the SEC has sued the largest centralized cryptocurrency...
Wall Street is set to open slightly higher today ISM and Durable Goods orders came much worse than expected First new debt influx Apple shares...
The US economy is clearly taking a turn for the worse. The ISM index for services falls to 51.2 points with an expectation of 54.5 and the previous level...
Today's session has seen huge rallies in US gas, European TTF and its UK counterpart, gaining 5.11%, 20% and 21% respectively amid a tightening...
How reliable is OPEC+? One could say that OPEC+ has surprised with its decision last weekend. However, it's not a surprise that could lead to fundamental...
DAX tries to extend recent gains PMI data for Germany revised downwards H&M (HMB.SE) and Zalando (ZAL.DE) under pressure from...
The Turkish lira is failing to halt its ongoing powerful downward momentum (-0.82% against USD today), and the factor that added fuel to the sell-off today...
Final services PMI readings for May from European countries were released this morning. Revised data from France and Germany, as well as whole euro area,...
Weekend meeting of OPEC+ group was watched closely but was not expected to result in any changes to the level of agreed output cuts. This turned out to...
Swiss CPI inflation data for May was released this morning at 7:30 am BST. Data came in-line with market expectations and showed a deceleration in headline...
European indices set for flat opening Final services PMIs for May, non-manufacturing ISM Inflation data from Switzerland, Turkey...
Oil prices launched new week's trading with a bullish price gap following OPEC+ meeting OPEC+ agreed to extend extend current output...
• Expectations for an interest rate hike by the Fed, primarily in July, have been growing, with the pricing reaching 25 basis points, driven by strong...
Despite the resolution of the U.S. debt limit impasse, Fitch Ratings continues to have a negative watch on the U.S. rating. While the agreement to suspend...
Strong job growth in the US for May means that a rate hike by the Fed during the next two meetings is still on the table. Currently, the market is pricing...
Sportswear and footwear manufacturer Under Armour (UA.US) is extending yesterday's share price gains in pre-market Wall Street trading. Markets are...
Wall Street is set to open higher on the last day of the week Mixed sentiment after contrary signals from labor market data MongoDB shares rally...