BREAKING: Le dollar bondit suite au rapport JOLTS
Le rapport sur les offres d'emploi aux États-Unis pour avril (JOLTS) a été publié à 16h00 et a montré un...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Le rapport sur les offres d'emploi aux États-Unis pour avril (JOLTS) a été publié à 16h00 et a montré un...
Wall Street opens lower, Russell 2000 leads drop US debt ceiling agreement expected to pass into law today Advance Auto Parts slumps 30% after earnings...
Media reports surfaced pointing to misunderstanding within OPEC+ cartel. More precisely, misunderstandings between Saudi Arabia and Russia. Nevertheless,...
USDCAD pulled back following the release of Canadian GDP data for Q1 2023 at 1:30 pm BST today. Report showed annualized growth of 3.1% in Q1 2023 while...
German CPI report for May was released today at 1:00 pm BST. A slew of state-level report released earlier today suggested that reading for the whole of...
German CPI inflation report at 01:00 pm BST Weak data from China plunges fashion sector companies Wednesday's session on European...
Hang Seng futures (CHNComp) traded lower today following the release of weakish Chinese PMIs for May. Manufacturing PMI dropped from 49.2 to 48.8 while...
Correction on Nikkei 225 Index after reaching historic highs Weaker retail sales and industrial production data Semiconductors - a flourishing sector...
French inflation slowed more than expected to its lowest level in a year, which is good news for the European Central Bank, which may have less ground...
Weaker PMI data from China and industrial production from Japan CPI inflation in the spotlight on the European markets Several speeches by...
Asian equities, led by Hong Kong, declined due to worsening industrial activity in China and concerns about a potential US government default. Chineses...
Nvidia surpasses $1 trillion market cap against new product launches targeting artificial intelligence development. Other AI companies are also...
USDJPY reacts to a sharp drop in US yields, driven by good sentiment towards the potential passage of the debt limit bill by Congress. Today at 8pm BST,...
Tesla (TSLA.US) and Ford (F.US) shares values up 2.5% and 4.5% respectively on the announcement of the collaboration between the companies and a number...
Brent crude is losing 4% today, which can be linked to several factors. The US media is talking about uncertainty regarding the debt ceiling agreement,...
3:00 pm BST - US, Conference Board consumer confidence for May. Actual: 102,3.Expected: 99.1. Previous: 101.3 - Conf. Board Present Situation May:...
Wall Street gains at the start of the session Nvidia tops $1 trillion capitalization; it is the 9th company to break through this barrier! Tuesday's...
The Nasdaq 100 (US100) index is gaining more than 1% Financial markets overseas are pricing in positive news on weekend progress on debt limit...