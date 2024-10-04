Morning Wrap (29.05.2023)
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi decreased 0.12% and 1.1% respectively, Nifty 50 added 0.34%...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Wall Street is gaining momentum at the end of the week. The US500 is currently trading 1.30% higher at 4,212 points, while the US100 is up by a 2.50% at...
Shares of Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US), which aims to commercialize suborbital tourism, are down nearly 17% today, despite the company announcing a successful...
The upcoming week in the market may start relatively calm as US traders are on holiday, but things may become more interesting later in the week. Traders...
Wall Street opens higher after positive comments from MCCarthy, he said that talks also made progress this morning and negotiators will continue to work...
Wall Street is set to open slightly higher today Debt-ceiling agreement is near Higher PCE data increase 25bp rate hike On the last day of...
University of Michigan Sentiment for May: University of Michigan Final: 59.2, Forecast: 57.8 Previous: 63.5 Inflation expectations: 1-yr:...
- US, data pack for April. Core PCE. Actual: 4,7% YoY. Expected: 4.6% YoY. Previous: 4.6% YoY Personal income.Actual: 0,4% MoM. Expected:...
The US dollar is giving back some of recent gains today, being the worst performing G10 currency on the day. US currency may become more volatile around...
DE30 extends downward momentum Siemens Energy sees demand for 'green' transformation Attention focused on US macro data and debt limit topic This...
GBPUSD tested a resistance zone ranging below the 1.27 mark in the first half of May but bulls failed to push the pair above. A pullback was launched later...
US dollar has been the best performing G10 currency this week as lingering debt ceiling negotiations led to a spike in yields and provided support for...
European stock market indices set to open flat PCE, personal spending & income, durable goods orders data for April Speeches...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed. Dow Jones dropped 0.1%, Russell 2000 declined 0.7% while S&P 500 added 0.9% and Nasdaq rallied...
Wall Street indices traded mixed today - Dow Jones and Russell 2000 traded lower while Nasdaq and S&P 500 gained, driven by solid performance...
The US dollar is the best performing G10 currency today as US yields continue to rise amid uncertainty over the US debt ceiling agreement and quickly approaching...
Snowflake (SNOW.US), US cloud-based data company, trades around 18% lower on the day. Drop in the company's share price was triggered by the fiscal-Q1...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 100...
South African Reserve Bank (SARB) delivered a 50 basis point rate hike today, pushing the main interest rate up from 7.75 to 8.25%. While the decision...