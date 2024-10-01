The most important corporate earnings reports this week (19.08.2024)
Last week was marked by the publication of consumer company results. However, reports from companies such as Walmart Alibaba and Home Depot failed to indicate...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Last week was marked by the publication of consumer company results. However, reports from companies such as Walmart Alibaba and Home Depot failed to indicate...
The recovery of the euro against the US dollar has been remarkable, with the pair benefiting from expectations that interest rates in the US will start...
Japanese yen is the best performing G10 currency at the beginning of a new week. Strength of the Japanese yen as well as weakness on US dollar are translating...
European indices open little changed Speeches from Fed Waller and ECB Rehn FOMC minutes and Powell's speech later into the week European...
Newsflow over the weekend as well as during today's Asia-Pacific session has been very light and also no major market moves were expected Indices...
Wall Street indices launched today's cash session little changed, but managed to catch a bid later on and now are trading slightly higher. S&P...
A potentially big week for USD is looming as Fed Chair Powell may use Jackson Hole speech to announce rate cut cycle. Apart from that, traders will be...
ANZ Research issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Wall Street indices trade flat US100 tests 19,600 pts resistance zone Applied Materials drops after fiscal-Q3 earnings Wall Street indices...
University of Michigan flash data for July was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show small improvement in headline Consumer Sentiment...
ANZ Research has released a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. ANZ Research recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Gold is trading higher today, with precious metal catching a bid in the early afternoon and moving to fresh record highs. GOLD is up over 1% on the day...
US housing market data for July was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Data was expected to show small month-over-month declines in building permits and housing...
DAX gains more than 7.5% from August low Weaker sales of Chinese electric cars in Europe support German car manufacturers Bayer gains more than...
Bayer AG (BAYN.DE) shares are up more than 10% today after the company scored a victory in a U.S. appeals court ruling that federal law protects the company...
Treasury bonds (TNOTE), following yesterday's retail sales report, are testing the key level of 113.0000 points. However, with the approaching monetary...
After an intense day yesterday, investors will receive another round of information from the U.S. economy today. The key report will be the release of...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - Retail Sales Data for July: Retail Sales: actual 0.5% MoM; forecast 0.6% MoM; previous -0.9% MoM; Retail...
U.S. indices closed yesterday with significant gains, supported by strong retail sales data. The largest rebound was observed on the US2000 index,...