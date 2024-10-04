Chart of the day - US100 (22.05.2023)
A new week has begun and there is still no agreement on the US debt ceiling. Moreover, comments made by Democrats and Republicans suggest that two sides...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
People's Bank of China (PBOC) left interest rates unchanged today, in-line with market expectations. 1-year prime lending rate was left at 3.65% while...
European indices set for flat opening ECB and Fed speakers dominate calendar FOMC minutes later into the week Futures markets...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded higher at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei and Kospi gained 0.8%, Nifty 50 added 0.5% and indices from China...
The last day of the week did not bring significant changes in market sentiment, with the main indices in the US struggling for direction. Initially,...
Although ICE has recently reported record cocoa inventories in European and American ports, the market is pricing in the risk of limited supply, primarily...
Catalent (CTLT.US) is rising as much as 12% to $36.3 after the company assured investors that its challenges are temporary, while formally cutting its...
During Powell's speech, investors sold off the U.S. dollar and risky assets, expecting - according to the Fed chief's comments - further damage...
Debt-ceiling negotiations are at a "pause," said Republican Rep. Garret Graves of Louisiana, a key ally of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according...
FED Chairman, Jerome Powell, speaks again as part of the 'Perspectives on Monetary Policy' panel Key points: Price stability is foundation...
Indexes on Wall Street opened slightly higher today Markets await Powell's speech (18:00 BST) Buffett's new purchases boost Occidental Petroleum...
Canadian retail sales data for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show the second month of declines in a row with a drop in...
DE30 at all-time highs Deutsche Bank has downgraded its recommendation on Deutsche Telefonica shares E.ON (EOAN.DE) is considering...
NATGAS rallied yesterday, supported by: Smaller-than-expected natural gas inventory build reported by EIA. Inventories rose 99 bcf while the market...
German DAX rallied over the past two days, adding almost 2% over Wednesday and Thursday combined. The upward move was being continued on the futures market...
European indices set to open higher Powell to speak on the economy in the evening Canadian retail sales data for March Futures...
Wall Street indices rallied for another day. S&P 500 gained 0.94%, Dow Jones gained 0.34% and Nasdaq surged 1.51%. Russell 2000 added 0.58% US...
Today's stock market session once again was dominated by the bulls. In Europe, in the spotlight was German DAX, which reached almost historical highs....
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) gains as much as 10.5% to $11.30 after exchange-traded funds managed by Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management purchased...