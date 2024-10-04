AUDUSD - recommendation from IFR (17.05.2023)
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Although the sentiment of the cryptocurrency market is mostly weak today, the altcoin Decentraland (MANA) linked to the online metaverse game of the same...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on change in US oil and oil-derivative inventories at 3:30 pm BST today. API data released...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) reported that its deposits from Q1 increased by $2 billion as of May 12, easing concerns around regional banks. As a result,...
Reports from Turkish media released earlier today suggested that Russia and Ukraine are close to agreeing on an extension of the Black Sea grain initiative...
Wall Street indices trade higher US500 breaks above 50- and 200-hour moving averages Western Alliance jumps on deposit growth Wall Street indices...
As reported by Tether, starting this month, the institution that creates the most important stable cryptocurrency USDT so called stablecoin (cryptocurrency's...
01:30 pm BST - US housing market data for April. Building permits. Actual: 1.416 million. Expected: 1.435 million. Previous: 1.413 million Housing...
US natural gas prices trade 2.5-3.0% higher in the early afternoon today. This is continuation of the upward impulse launched on Friday, when news hit...
DE30 remains in consolidation zone SAP raises revenue forecasts and announces share buybacks Commerzbank's raised forecasts do...
Turkish media reports that Russian and Ukrainian negotiators with help from Turkey and the United Nations are closing in on an extension to Black Sea grain...
The Q1 financial results of Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK.US) positively surprised analysts in terms of both earnings per share and revenue. Star Bulk is one...
Economic Outlook Japanese NIKKEI 225 is on the rise trading near an all-time high following positive GDP data and supportive comments from country...
Major index futures in Europe indicate a slightly higher opening HIgher-than-expected Q1 GDP readings in Japan US housing data in the spotlight Wednesday's...
Indices from Asia-Pacific struggles for direction today, with mixed performance from leading markets. This is a potential response to mixed closing...
Wall Street indices traded lower today with small-cap Russell 2000 dropping over 1%, Dow JOnes trading 0.7% down and S&P/ASX 200 declining 0.3%....
Hawkish comments from a number of Fed members as well as better-than-expected macro data from the United States is providing support for the US dollar...
RBC issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Home Depot (HD.US) launched today's cash session on Wall Street lower after reporting earnings for fiscal-Q1 2024 (calendar February-April 2023). Report...