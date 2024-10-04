Virgin Galactic higher in premarket after new flight schedule
Sub-orbital travel company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) is extending gains in pre-opening market trading after telling investors that it plans to hold a test...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Albemarle (ALB.US) is the largest global producer of lithium used in electric cars. The company also provides services in the chemical industry (including...
Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm BST today. There was no surprise - BoE delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, an outcome...
Bank of England is another major central bank set to announce a rate decision this month, after last week's decision from the Fed and ECB. It is expected...
The British pound is pulling back ahead of the Bank of England rate decision, scheduled for 12:00 pm BST today. Economists polled by Bloomberg are almost...
European indices set to open slightly higher Bank of England expected to deliver 25 bp rate hike Speeches from Fed and ECB members Futures...
Chinese inflation data was released during the Asian trading session today. Both CPI and PPI inflation data came in much below market expectations. Headline...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher after a volatile session. S&P 500 gained 0.45%, Nasdaq moved 1.04% and Russell 2000 added...
Wall Street indices launched today's trading higher as lower-than-expected US CPI print for April boosted hopes that Fed won't raise rates...
Danske Research issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. Danske recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market improved with a rally on the Nasdaq index, where bulls took control after US inflation data. Another lower inflation...
Bank of England is set to announce its next monetary policy decision tomorrow at 12:00 pm BST. Economists seem unanimous in their expectations and point...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for GBPUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Official weekly US report on oil inventories was released today at 3:30 pm BST. API data from private sector, released yesterday in the evening, showed...
Shares of travel company Aribnb (ABNB.US) are losing nearly 10% today despite the company reported stronger than expected results for Q1. At...
Today's CPI report from the US improved the mood among market bulls. The report was expected to show the core index slowing down again from 5.6% y/y...
Wall Street indices open higher after inflation data US headline CPI unexpectedly slows below 5% YoY Celsius Holdings, Twilio and...
Gold has always been investors' answer to uncertain times. Looking at the behavior of prices in recent months, it seems that we are currently living...
Attention focused on the US CPI report Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) loses sharply after quarterly results Wednesday's trading...