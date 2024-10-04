BREAKING: USD drops after unexpected CPI drop
US CPI inflation data for April, a key macro release of the day, was published at 1:30 pm BST today. Report was expected to show deceleration in core gauge...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
PayPal's (PYPL.US) financial results have disappointed investors. Despite raising its full-year profit forecast, the company slightly lowered its margin...
Major markets in Europe and futures contracts in the US are looking nervous ahead of the US CPI data for April published today. Investors are choosing...
The Norwegian krone is gaining value against other G10 currencies during this morning. This is related to today's inflation reading in Norway, which...
European stock markets set to open higher US CPI data for April in the spotlight Earnings from Disney and Toyota Motor Corp Futures...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are volatile today as investors opted to exit risky positions ahead of US CPI data. HKComp CFDs declined by 0.89% to 19,666...
Wall Street indices trade lower today with Nasdaq being top laggard (around -0.5%) and Dow Jones outperforming (around -0.1%) Russell 2000...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for AUDUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for USDCAD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Palantir Technologies (PLTR.US) stock is rallying today after the company released Q1 earnings yesterday and provided an upbeat outlook. Company not only...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US100 tests 13,270 pts support zone Novavax jumps after announcing massive job cuts Wall Street indices launched...
EURUSD drops below 1.1000 as markets are positioning for tomorrow's US CPI print. From a short-term perspective, divergence between EURUSD and TNOTE...
Markets wipe out yesterday's gains Attention focused on US debt limit negotiations Fresenius gains on wave of good results and...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Gold World Gold Council report showed a decline in gold demand in Q1 2023, compared to previous two quarters. On the other hand, official sector...
Gold price continues its bullish trend trajectory on Tuesday. The price of gold is currently trading around $2,030 per ounce, which is a +0.41% daily change....
The largest lodging company that does not own a single property, we are talking about Airbnb (ABNB.US) has demonstrated its ability to scale the business...