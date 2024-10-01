US Open: strong macro data support gains on Wall Street 📣
The dollar is posting strong gains U.S. bond yields are rebounding Indexes on Wall Street are rising Today's strong retail sales data has...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
The dollar is posting strong gains U.S. bond yields are rebounding Indexes on Wall Street are rising Today's strong retail sales data has...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Retail Sales Data for July: Retail Sales: actual 1.0% MoM; forecast 0.4% MoM; previous -0.2% MoM; Retail...
Walmart (WMT.US) is gaining over 6.00% in pre-market trading after reporting solid data for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Walmart, with 10,500...
Indices in Europe are experiencing a mixed session. The cash market session on the Old Continent opened in positive territory. Currently, the gains have...
Japan's Nikkei 225 index (JP225) is up 1.00% today, and the total rebound from last week's low has already reached 20%. On the other hand, the...
Bitcoin is down another 1.00% today, testing an important support zone around 58,000 points. The recent price decline occurred after the release of U.S....
Norges Bank has decided to keep the interest rate unchanged at 4.5%, citing the need to maintain a restrictive monetary policy to manage inflation. While...
The two most important reports this week are likely to be the U.S. CPI report released yesterday and U.S. retail sales, which will be published today at...
U.S. indices closed slightly higher yesterday, which also led to a better sentiment during the Asia-Pacific region's session. Chinese indices...
07:00 AM BST, United Kingdom - GDP data for June: GDP: actual 0.7% YoY; forecast 0.8% YoY; previous 1.4% YoY; GDP:...
World stock markets are trading mostly up today. European markets are continuing their attempt to offset declines from earlier in the month with the...
Walmart will report its results this Thursday (15.08). From the perspective of investors, they will provide insight into how strong the US consumer currently...
Gold lost more than 1% during the second phase of Wednesday's session after CPI data from the U.S. showed that inflationary pressures in the U.S. are...
Natural gas (NATGAS)-based contracts are gaining more than 5% during Wednesday's session as the disparity between supply and demand for the commodity...
EIA crude oil inventories actual 1.357m (forecast -2m, previous -3.728m) Gasoline inventories actual -2.894m (forecast -1.42m, previous 1.340m) Distillate...
Wall Street gains slightly in early Wednesday session US100 knocks out new local peaks Victoria's Secret and Brinker International results...
1:30 pm BST - US, CPI inflation report for July Headline (annual). Actual: 2,9% YoY. Expected: 3.0% YoY. Previous: 3.0% YoY Headline (monthly)....
Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) awaits announcement of results for Q4 fiscal year 2024 Cisco Systems is preparing to publish results for the fourth quarter...
European indices gain ahead of US CPI data RWE, Hapag-Lloyd and ThyssenKrupp results in the background Rheinmetall to acquire US-based Loc...
Release of the US CPI report for July is a key macro event of the day. Data will be released at 1:30 pm BST and is expected to show headline CPI remaining...