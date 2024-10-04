BREEAKING: Rebound of regional banks led by PacWest!
PacWest was heavily sold off this week, but during the last session of the week, shares bounced from the lows by over 80%! This is likely due to an overreaction...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Wall Street opens higher as the US added more jobs in April US labor market remains strong, but not so long Regional banks...
Unemployment data for April published Statistics Canada: Unemployment Rate: Actual 5.0%, Expected: 5.1%, Previously: 5.0% Employment Change:...
NFP report for April, a key macro release of the day, was published at 1:30 pm BST. While FOMC decision is already behind us, the report remains on watch...
DE30 gains to end the week Attention focused on labor market data from the US and Canada Adidas (ADS.DE) quarterly results This...
Such key events like FOMC or ECB decisions are already behind us and they failed to spur optimism on the markets. Moreover, banking sector issues continue...
Apple reported earnings on Wednesday after market close Better-than-expected sales and profits Beat driven by solid iPhone sales Quarterly dividend...
As is usually the case for the first Friday of a new month, traders will be offered jobs data from the United States and Canada. Both reports will be released...
European stock markets set to open higher NFP data for April in the spotlight German factory orders plunged 10.7% MoM in March European...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower as renewed concerns over regional banks weighted on sentiment S&P 500 dropped...
US indices traded under pressure today as banking sector woes continue to linger PacWest Bancorp slumped over 40% today after the company...
Gold, as well as other precious metals, are trading higher today. GOLD trades 0.6% higher on the day while SILVER rallies 1.6% and PALLADIUM surges 2.1%....
Apple (AAPL.US) is the final of US megatech companies to report earnings for calendar Q1 2023. iPhone maker will publish financial results for fiscal-Q2...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) denied the Financial Times article, saying it is absolutely false. Recall that the Financial Times reported that Western Alliance...
Western Alliance (WAL.US) seems to be another regional bank that has found itself in trouble in the aftermath of recent turmoil in the US banking sector....
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released an official weekly report on US natural gas inventories today. Report was expected to show a 52 billion...
Wall Street opens slightly lower US2000 drops below 1,750 pts support zone US regional banks remain under pressure, PacWest slumps Wall...
The DAX futures / DE30 is pulling back from the yearly high this week and testing the previous week's low. Source: xStation5 W1 chart The...
ECB President Christine Large began a post-meeting press conference at 1:45 pm BST. ECB decided to slow down the pace of rate hikes and go with a 25 basis...