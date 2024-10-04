BREAKING: ADP doubled expectations! USD is gaining!
US ADP job change: 296k vs 148k forecast and 145k previous. In the first reaction, the US dollar is gaining and US100 is slightly higher....
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long position on the pair with following...
This morning's macro calendar was basically empty, making it impossible to expect much volatility in the stock market. However, European indices started...
GOLD managed to break the key resistance at 2010.5$ during yesterday's session, and left the local consolidation, which was related to the rebound...
European indices try to rebound from yesterday's losses FOMC rate decision at 7:00 pm BST ISM services from US DOE report on...
Major Asian stock indexes ended the session lower after yesterday's slump on Wall Street. Chinese and Japanese markets were closed today for holidays. Retail...
Markets in Europe lost ground today on a wave of relatively weak macro data. At 10:00 BST, we learned about HICP inflation data from the euro area....
AMD (AMD.US) will present its quarterly report just after the close of the trading session on Wall Street. Analysts expect the company to follow in the...
As reported by CNBC, a group led by several high-profile Democratic Party officials is calling on the Federal Reserve to halt interest rate hikes so as...
Market almost fully prices-in a 25 basis point rate hike and a pause afterwards Swaps assume up to 2-4 rate cuts by the end of this year Fed should...
Uber Technologies Inc. rallied as much as 6.4% to $34.7 on Tuesday, after the tech giant reported its Q1 earnings and revenues that beat analysts...
Durable goods orders (m/m). Earlier: -1.2% m/m, Forecast. 3.2% m/m. Currently: 3.2% m/m Factory orders (m/m) Previously: -0.7% m/m. Forecast:...
WTI crude oil prices are currently losing close to 3% and sliding to their lowest levels since March 2023. Uncertainty around the spectre of a global...
Investors await JOLTS and factory data readings Chegg loses over 40% on wave of ChatGPT threats The start of Tuesday's trading...
Attention focused on BP and HSBC quarterly results Shop Apotheke surprises with better results Tuesday's session on European...
Facts: The main trend remains upward The bounced off the lower limit of 1:1 structure Recommendation: Trade: Long position on Copper...
On Tuesday, German Index DAX opened higher after a long weekend due to the Labor Day on Monday. Today's stock market session in Europe brought a continuation...
EMU inflation data for April: Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices YoY: 7.0% versus 6.9% expected and 6.9% previously Core Harmonised...
The key event during the Asian session was the surprising decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia.The RBA decided to raise the Official Cash Rate (OCR)...
PMI data for European countries for April HICP inflation for the EU area Durable Goods Orders from the US Today's economic...