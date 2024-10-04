Bitcoin rises above $29,000 fueled by banking uncertainty 📈
The largest of the cryptocurrencies started the rally as shares of First Republic Bank (FRC.US) slid nearly 50% yesterday following a quarterly report...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
EURUSD has not only returned to the 1.10 area this morning, but is now approaching the local peak from Monday/Tuesday. The divergence between EURUSD and...
Investors' morning attention in the FX market turned towards Australia, where we learned the latest inflation data. Australia's headline CPI came...
The reported results of Microsoft (MSFT.US) and Alphabet (GOOGL.US) yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session performed really well and boosted...
The main rate in Sweden is now 3.5%. This level was expected and the previous wasot of 3.0%. This is important news from the ECB's perspective,...
European indices set for higher open GfK data support sentiment in Europe US durable goods orders data European index...
The index of German consumer confidence according to the GfK institute came in at -25.7 points for the reading, against a forecast of -27.7 points and...
Asia-Pacific indices were trading at mixed levels at the start of Tuesday's trading session. Japan's Nikkei lost close to 0.65%, Australia's...
Wall Street indices dropped to monthly lows today as banking concerns were reignited by Q1 earnings release from First Republic Bank First...
Wall Street indices dropped to 1-month lows as banking concerns returned to the markets following Q1 2023 earnings release from First Republic Bank (FRC.US)....
Spotify Technologies (SPOT.US), Swedish music streaming company listed on Wall Street, reported Q1 2023 earnings report before the Wall Street session...
HSBC issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Oil continues to trade near but has not yet managed to close a bullish price gap, triggered by an unexpected OPEC+ output cut announcement. A bearish sentiment...
Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) issued a recommendation for the CHFJPY currency pair. RBC recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) will report Q1 results today, after the close of the Wall Street session. The market expects modest revenue growth. In Q1, Alphabet...
A pack of US data was released at 3:00 pm BST today. While both soft and hard data was released, the market was more focused on the former, especially...
US indices launch cash trading session lower Dow Jones pulls back from 34,000 pts area Earnings from PepsiCo, MMM, Dow and Verizon Communications Wall...
McDonald's shares are trading nearly 2% higher before the open, near all-time highs near $300 per share. , The company's results showed that its...
Google parent company, Alphabet (GOOGL.US), is likely to offer higher margins for its cloud business in the first quarter of fiscal year 23. But this...