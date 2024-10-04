Chart of the day - US100 (24.04.2023)
This week will see a lot of interesting releases, especially the second half of it. Traders will be offered Q1 GDP data from the United States and Germany...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
German IFO indices for April were released this morning at 9:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a slight improvement compared to March readings. Actual...
Japanese central bankers will meet this week to decide on monetary policy (Friday). This will be the first meeting under new Bank of Japan governor Ueda....
European indices set to open slightly lower German IFO indices, Dallas Fed US Q1 GDP, German Q1 GDP and CPI data later into the week European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded lower at the beginning of a new week. Nikkei, S&P/ASX 200 and Nifty 50 traded flat, Kospi dropped 0.9% and indices...
Wall Street ends this week in mixed sentiment amid corporate earnings, and as traders are analyzing economic data for clues on inflation, economic...
Traders will get a first glimpse of how US economy performed in January-March period next week as the US GDP report for Q1 2023 is set to be released on...
Stronger-than-expected PMI indices in the US have increased the chances of a 25 basis point increase in Fed rates in May. The stronger dollar...
Protecter & Gamble (PG.US) shares are rising more than 4% after the company released its financial report. Procter & Gamble, the world's...
PMIs from Europe and the United States came better than expected Wall Street in mixed sentiment - US500 on minimal decline -0.1% US...
Manufacturing: 50.4 vs expected: 49 Previous: 49.2 Services: 53.7 vs expected: 51.5. Previous: 52.6 Data came better than...
PMI data show weakness in industry and strengthening sentiment in services Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) surprises with good results from Mercedes...
Analysts at UBS expect that the Bank of Japan will soon reconsider a change in ultra-loose monetary policy, which they believe could send the USDJPY to...
Netflix dropped after Q1 2023 earnings Headline results in-line with expectations Subscriber growth slowed significantly Free cash flow surge...
After the rollover of futures contracts on US HenryHub (NATGAS) , bulls are trying to maintain momentum and push prices above 2,4 USD despite yesterday's...
The shares of SAP SE (SAP.DE), Europe's largest software company, managed to recover from losses triggered by the publication of its Q1 2023 results....
EURUSD is pulling back this morning. The move lower is driven mostly by strengthening of the US dollar. The main currency pair tried to recover some losses...
Flash PMI indices for April from France and Germany were released at 8:15 am BST and 8:30 am BST, respectively. French reading was mixed - services...
European indices open slightly lower Flash PMIs from Europe and the United States Earnings from Procter & Gamble and Schlumberger European...