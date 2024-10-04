Morning wrap (21.04.2023)
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the session lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.60%, Dow Jones moved 0.33% lower and Nasdaq...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US indices are trading slightly lower today with major Wall Street benchmarks being down 0.1-0.2% at press time. Declines were much deeper at the...
PALLADIUM is the worst performing precious metal today, dropping around 2.5% at press time and moving further away from a recent 2-month high. Palladium...
Share price of Tesla (TSLA.US) is under pressure today following release of a lackluster earnings report for Q1 2023. Company reported an over-20% drop...
Oil prices are pulling back and are one their way to close the bullish price gap that was triggered by unexpected OPEC+ decision to cut output. Taking...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a weekly report on natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show a 69 billion...
US major indices falls, US.500 declines 0.6% US regional activity weakening Jobless Claims higher than expected Tesla declines...
US existing home sales data for March was released today at 3:00 pm BST. Report was expected to show a drop from 4.58 million in February to 4.5 million...
Jobless claims: 245k vs 240k expected (239k previously) Jobless Claims data came slightly higher than expected by analysts. The labor market...
German PPI inflation surprises with low reading Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE) plans to cut staff and deplete the number of board members Today's...
The German leading index is coming under increasing pressure. W1 chart The DAX future / DE30 is falling today, pulling back from the high for the...
American Express (AXP.US), a US financial services company specializing in payments cards and a Dow Jones member, reported earnings for Q1 2023 ahead of...
Key takeaways from the latest ECB meeting: A very large majority agreed to hike rates by 50 bps Bankers noted that credit had become more...
New York Fed chief John C. Williams commented on the US economy and monetary policy overnight Polish time. The USD reacted positively to the hawkish comments,...
Tesla's (TSLA.US) revenue and net profit down more than 20% year-over-year Tesla's Q1 2023 revenue and earnings were close to expectations,...
The New Zealand dollar has been one of the worst performing major currencies today. The sell-off was primarily caused by the inflation report, which showed...
Futures point to slightly lower opening of European cash session Philip Morris International, AT&T and Blackstone Inc earnings reports ECB...
March 2023 German PPI inflation comes in at 7.5% YoY (forecast: 9.9%; previous: 15.8%) In MoM terms, inflation dynamics fall by -2.6% against expectations...
inflacja PPI w Niemczech (odczyt za marzec): 7,5% r/r (prognoza: 9,9%; poprzednio: 15,8%)