BREAKING: EUR little changed after in-line GDP data
GDP report for Q2 2024 from euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. This was the second release of GDP data for Q2 from euro area therefore scope...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Reserve Bank of New Zealand surprised markets with an unexpected 25 basis point rate cut today. While money markets and economists were expecting cash...
European indices set for higher opening US CPI data in the spotlight NZD drops after unexpected RBNZ rate cut Earnings report from Cisco Systems European...
UK CPI inflation report for July was released this morning at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in headline price growth as well...
Wall Street indices finished yesterday's trading with big gains after US PPI report for July show big deceleration in headline and core producers'...
European indices ended Tuesday's trading session in positive spirits. The German DAX gained nearly 0.45% intraday, while the British FTSE 100...
Bitcoin breaks out of a short consolidation to the upside and gains 4.00% today. Even before the opening of the cash session in the U.S., Bitcoin's...
Just after the close of the session in Europe, Carlsberg (CARLB.DK) presented its quarterly results. The company recorded solid organic growth in operating...
US100 records over 1.5% gains The USDIDX dollar index loses 0.20% Bond yields decline Indexes open higher at the start of the U.S. cash session....
01:30 PM BST, United States - Inflation Data for July: Core PPI: actual 2.4% YoY; forecast 2.7% YoY; previous 3.0% YoY; Core...
Oil Oil is continuing the strong rebound launched at the beginning of the previous week, with Brent trading around 9% above intraday lows from Monday...
European indices drop slightly ahead of US PPI data Biggest drop in ZEW sentiment index in 2 years Brenntag and HelloFresh earnings in the background Overall...
Home Depot (HD.US) lower after downgrading forecasts for 2024 Home Depot is down 4% in pre-market trading following the release of fiscal year...
Release of US PPI inflation data for July at 1:30 pm BST is a key macro event of the day. US PPI data is usually overlooked by the markets. However, sometimes...
Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Actual: 19,2 Forecast: 34,0 Previous: 41,8 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Actual: -77,3 Forecast:...
Gold surged around 2% yesterday amid still-tense situation in the Middle East. White House spokesman Kirby said that US expects Iran and its proxies to...
European indices set for more or less flat opening US PPI inflation data in the spotlight Earnings report from Home Depot European index futures...
UK jobs market report for June was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a weakish 3-month/3-month employment change as well as an...