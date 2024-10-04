GBPUSD gained after higher-than-expected UK CPI reading!
UK CPI (M/M) Mar: 0.8% (est 0.5%; prev 1.1%) - UK CPI (Y/Y) Mar: 10.1% (est 9.8%; prev 10.4%) - UK CPI Core (M/M) Mar: 0.9% (est 0.6%; prev 1.2%) -...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Wall Street indices ended yesterday's session in mixed sentiment. Stocks showed volatility as traders analyzed the latest bank results and statements...
US500 index mostly unchanged, trading at 4177 points. Stocks fluctuated as traders ar consuming the newest earning reports from banks and statements...
Goldman Sachs Group (GS.US) stock was down more than 3.5% after the publication of Q1 financial report. Currently GS.US is trading at $334 and is...
Warren Buffett's words did not sit well with Netflix before its results Last week Warren Buffett recently mentioned from Tokyo that the streaming...
US major indices extends bullish momentum, US.500 0.25% higher US housing market cools Disappointing report from Goldman Sachs Group - GS.US...
Statements by the CEOs of major US banks today sounded 'disinflationary' today. CEO of Bank of America, Moynihan indicated that inflation rates...
Bank of New York Mellon (BK.US) Total revenue of $4.4 billion - in line with expectations EPS was $1.12 - in line with expectations BNY Mellon...
1:30 pm BST - US housing market data for March. Building permits. Actual: 1.413 million. Expected: 1.45 million. Previous: 1.55 million Housing...
1:30 pm BST - Canada, CPI inflation for March. Actual: +4.3% YoY. Expected: 4.3% YoY. Previous: 5.2% YoY - CPI Core (Y/Y) Mar: 4.3% (exp...
Oil US government agencies warned over potential breaches of Russian oil price cap Currently, demand for Russia oil may be inflated by relatively...
After the US session closes, streaming giant Netflix (NFLX.US) will present its Q1 results. In addition to the report itself, investors will pay attention...
DE30 gained slightly early in the session Markets focused on Wall Street company results Mixed ZEW institute data Tuesday's...
German ZEW indices for April were released today at 10:00 am BST. Data turned out to be mixed - expectations index missed expectations by dropping from...
The Australian dollar is one of the best performing major currencies today. RBA minutes turned out to be neither dovish, nor hawkish. On one hand, the...
Today financial markets awaited readings of key data from China. Although the data was good, the reaction of Chinese indices including CHNComp is nevertheless...
Futures point to a slightly higher opening of European cash session Earnings reports from Netflix, Lockheed Martin and Johnson & Johnson Canadian...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.33%, Dow Jones moved 0.30% higher and Nasdaq added 0.28%. Russell...
The biggest surprise today was the release of the NY Fed index, which came in at a positive 10.8 points against an expected reading of around -15 points...