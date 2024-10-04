Hedge funds are throwing weight behind the US dollar. Is this really the case?
Bloomberg reports, while analyzing data from the CFTC, that hedge funds have thrown themselves into buying the dollar. For the first time in over a year...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
OIL.WTI is retreating by almost 2.5% today as a result of several factors. One is the US dollar, which has not been this strong for a long time as...
Bulls are losing momentum this session, while the euro against the dollar pulls back below the 1.10 level. 4 hours Time Frame EUR/USD The correction...
The EURUSD pair is recording dynamic declines today, with the US dollar strengthening in the broad FX market. The pair is currently losing close to 0.7% and...
Alphabet Inc. (Googl.US) stock price declines nearly 4% due to the concerns raised by the potential loss of revenue from Samsung. Googl.US price is currently...
Wall Steet slightly up early in today's session State Street loses 11% after release of quarterly results Google under pressure...
Today's NY Empire index reading, although it does not normally cause too much volatility in the market, today surprised the market with a reading clearly...
DE30 erases significant gains from early session Attention focuses on companies' Q1 2023 results Germany has stopped...
Bitcoin falls below $30,000 and makes the mood of the crypto market mixed at the opening of the week. On the other hand, however, the declines may prove...
US natural gas prices finished last week's trading higher for the first time after 5 weeks of declines. It should be noted that the entirety of last...
Big US banks launched Q1 2023 Wall Street earnings season last week. First reports from major banks turned out to be mostly better-than-expected but accompanying...
Indices from Asia-Pacific gained during the first trading session of a new week. Chinese indices were top-performers with CHNComp gaining over 3% and CH50cash...
New week on the global financial markets began in upbeat moods with indices from Asia-Pacific, especially China, trading higher today. European futures...
European indices open new week higher Second-tier data from Europe and US Speeches from BoE, ECB and Fed members European...
Indices from Wall Street finished Friday's trading lower after Fed Waller noted that progress on inflation has been slow so far and that Fed...
US stocks and bonds dipped on Friday due to concerns about inflation and the possibility of two more interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve...
Boeing (BA.US) is down more than 6% and trading at $200.50 per share as the plane manufacturer informed the public about tail-fitting flaw in popular single-aisle...
3 markets to watch Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2023 was launched this week with reports from big US banks. Earnings stream will get more diverse...
University of Michigan inflation expectations jump Retail Sales MoM change by -1% Wall Street bulls fading Cryptocurrency exposed stocks gain...