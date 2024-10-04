Stock of the week - C3.ai (13.04.2022)
The AI software company C3.ai (AI.US) is one of the biggest beneficiaries of interest in the artificial intelligence. And, as its stock market ticker...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
The AI software company C3.ai (AI.US) is one of the biggest beneficiaries of interest in the artificial intelligence. And, as its stock market ticker...
Wall Street open slightly higher after Jobless Claims data Lower PPI than expected and weaker dollar extends bullish momentum Crispr...
Risky assets 'anti-dollar' on wave of weak dollar, after lower than expected PPI inflation reading from US The highly anticipated Shanghai...
Monthly oil market report from OPEC has been released today. Report showed that the cartel expects a much larger oil market deficit this year than it was...
Jobless claims: 239k vs 230k expected (228k previously) Continuing Jobless Claims: 1810k vs 1814k expected (1823k previously) Jobless...
Reports from Delta Airlines (DAL.US), an airline company, and Fastenal (FAST.US), which operates in the logistics, manufacturing and supply chain industry,...
US, PPI inflation for March: Headline: 2.7% y/y. Forecast: 3.0% y/y. Previously: 4.6% y/y Base: Currently: 3.4% y/y. Forecast: 3.4% y/y. Previously:...
DE30 tests yesterday's lows Attention focuses on PPI inflation and unemployment benefits data Fashion companies support the demand...
Softer-than-expected US CPI report released yesterday triggered a slump in the US dollar and a rally on equity markets. While those moves have been mostly...
Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (MC.FR) is fueling bullish sentiment across the global luxury goods sector following the release of very strong Q1 2023...
US natural gas prices took a hit yesterday as analysts mounted their calls that the end of the heating season in the United States is near. While recent...
European indices set to open flat Jobless claims and PPI data from the United States EIA report expected to show build in US natural gas stockpiles Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower with major indices erasing all of the gains from the beginning of the session. S&P 500 dropped...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, supported by lower-than-expected headline CPI reading from the United States. Major benchmarks trade 0.0-0.5%...
FOMC minutes released failed to trigger any major moves on the markets. While the document noted that some Fed officials considered holding rates unchanged...
FOMC minutes were released today at 7:00 pm BST. Document was watched closely after wording of the latest FOMC statement hinted that further tightening...
Analysts expect the heating season in the United States to end soon, even as temperatures forecasted for the near-term do not deviate much from averages...
Barkin and Daly were the first Fed members to deliver speeches following release of US CPI data for March, and therefore they could be the first ones to...
Softer-than-expected US CPI print, released earlier today, triggered a volatility jump on USD and equity markets. However, there is one more potential...