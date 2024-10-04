BREAKING: SUGAR reaches 11-year highs!
Beginning of a new week is very positive for sugar bulls. SUGAR is trading 2% higher today and managed to break above the $24.06 per pound level, marking...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Beginning of a new week is very positive for sugar bulls. SUGAR is trading 2% higher today and managed to break above the $24.06 per pound level, marking...
The World Bank and International Monetary Fund conference, which began yesterday, may bring more clues for financial markets. According to sources from...
PayPal (PYPL.US) is at an interesting time in technology. It continues to achieve margin expansion despite a difficult macroeconomic environment and its...
Wall Street earnings season begins this week JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup report Q1 results this Friday Dallas Fed survey shows deterioration...
European stock market indices launched the first cash trading session after Easter break higher. Blue chips indices from Western Europe trade 0.5-1.0%...
European indices open higher Second-tier data from Eurozone Bitcoin jumps above $30,000 European indices launched today's...
Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies following Easter holidays is positive with major coins as well as smaller altcoins trading higher. Bitcoin is drawing...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.10%, Dow Jones moved 0.3% higher and Russell 2000 rallied 1%. Nasdaq...
Global growth is set to slow to 2% this year, while US growth is expected to slow to 1.2% vs. 2.1% last year, according to World Bank forecasts The...
The probability of an interest rate hike by the Fed in May increases after Friday's good data from the US labor market The key data for the markets...
The dollar gained over 0.3% today and EURUSD fell below 1.0900 and tested a vicinity of 1.0850. The dollar is finally higher after Friday's good data...
Oil prices are stabilizing after the big price jump last week in response to OPEC+ decided to further cut production. The volatility decreased significantly...
The Kuroda era is finally ended and Ueada takes a steer of the Bank of Japan. Today we have the first public press conference of the new BoJ's boss...
Gold is lower by about 0.6% from the perspective of the first session of the week. It is the first trading day for gold after the release of NFP jobs data...
Easter Monday is a day off in most European countries. The US market is operating normally today The market reassesses the US labor market data from...
The first market session after the release of US jobs data is mixed as investors are wondering about the future policy path from the Fed. It looks like...
Non-farm payrolls was released today at 1:30 pm BST. The newest reading: 236k rise in employment compared to 240k expected and 311k in the previous...
Investors that will be returning to the markets after Easter holidays and will face a number of top-tier market events in the week ahead. Rate decision...
Sentiment in the cryptocurrency market remains mixed, with major projects moving in a sideways trend. Investors are concerned that Ethereum's correction...