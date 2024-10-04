Business spin-off boosts Sodexo shares
Sodexo (SW.FR) shares are gaining nearly 11% in today's session, climbing to their highest levels in more than three years, after the French company...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Services PMIs for March from Europe were released throughout the morning. However, as most of those were revisions, no major deviations from expectations...
European indices set to open little changed ADP jobs report and services ISM in the spotlight Final services PMIs from Europe and the United States European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower following a weakish data on factory orders and job openings S&P 500 dropped 0.58%,...
JOLTS fell sharply below 10 million, showing that the US labor market is beginning to weaken. After that, we saw a lot of price reactions....
The major cryptocurrency is trying to hold the $28,000 level amid weaker stock market sentiment and general risk aversion. On-chain data indicates that...
A strong signal indicating a cooling labor market was enough to weaken the US dollar sharply. The move can also be seen in the U.S. bond market, where...
Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR.US), the entertainment holding company best known for owning the world's largest mixed martial arts federation,...
Weaker macro data puts pressure on USD and we are seeing significant declines of bond yields. Final JOLTS reading was below 10 mln level first...
Oil: OPEC+ surprised and some member countries decided to voluntarily cut production last weekend. Saudi Arabia has declared to cut production by...
At 5 PM GMT, we saw final macro readings about orders in US economy and JOLTS report from labor market. In February the US job openings was first time...
Wall Street opened the session in weaker sentiment Investors expect less aggressive policy from central banks US JOLTS and orders data at 5 PM GMT in...
ZIM Integrated Shpping (ZIM.US), the company from freight shipping industry is losing more than 25% today before the open. The reason for the decline...
Uranium contracts rose slightly after a joint US-EU statement. 'The West' indicated that any efforts to undermine energy markets and avoid sanctions...
Australian dollar is one of the worst performing G10 currencies after Reserve Bank of Australia announced its latest monetary policy decision earlier today....
The agreement to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI.US) by Microsoft (MSFT.US) appears to go ahead with CMA ruling The UK Competition and Markets Authority...
European markets gain in the early afternoon Morgan Stanley deletes only negative rating on Evotec company Investor attention focuses...
PPI inflation reading for February from the euro area was released today at 10:00 am BST. Data was expected to show a noticeable drop in annual headline...
Dogecoin saw massive moves yesterday in the evening, with the coin rallying around 30% in less than 2 hours. While other cryptocurrencies also saw some...