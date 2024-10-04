DE30: Dax gains on wave of upbeat session in Asia
Good session in Asia supports sentiment in Europe GfK consumer confidence index slightly below expectations Kuwait Wealth Fund sells...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Brent price dropped around 9% since the beginning of 2023 but price decline over the past 12 months is already exceeding 30%. Taking a look at the whole...
Cryptocurrencies are rebounding today despite the still-uncertain news about the conflict between the CFTC and the Binance exchange. Among all the projects,...
Peter Kazimir, member of the European Central Bank governing council, said that the ECB is closely monitoring the situation in the banking sector and that...
Alibaba (BABA.US) announced yesterday that it will split its company into six units, each of which will have the ability to raise external financing and...
HSCEI (CHNComp) was one of the best performing Asian indices during today's Asia-Pacific trading session. The index jumped over 2% today and painted...
European indices point to a higher opening US oil report on watch after API pointed to big drop Czech National Bank set to leave...
US indices finished yesterday's trading slightly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.12% lower and Nasdaq plunged 0.45%. Small-cap...
European indices finished today's choppy session marginally higher with DAX and CAC40 up 0.09% and 0.14% respectively. Earlier...
PVH (PVH.US) stock jumped more than 18% on Tuesday after the parent company of Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger posted better than expected quarterly results,...
FRA40 and other major European indices gave back most of early gains in the afternoon amid renewed concerns over the European banking sector. French prosecutors...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US Consumer Confidence Index rose to 104.2 from 102.9 in March (revised to 103.4). Today’s reading came in above analysts’ estimates of...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods US30 oscillates near major resistance Alibaba (BABA.US) to split in six units Three...
In its latest report, GameStop (GME.US) posted what can only be called a really strong quarter at a time when sentiment about the business was incredibly...
Investors from Europe in mixed sentiment Attention focused on CB sentiment reading from the US Zalando boosted by HSBC analysts Tuesday's...
Oil Oil recovered a big part of recent losses. However, the lower limit of the December-February trading range may now act as the upper limit...
Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, as well as two other BoE members (Sam Woods and Dave Ramsden) appeared before the Treasury Select Committee...
Oil is catching a bid this week. Crude prices rallied yesterday with WTI jumping around 5%. The move is being continued this morning, although the scale...