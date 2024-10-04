Economic calendar: Conference Board data, speeches from Bailey and Lagarde
European markets set for higher opening CB consumer confidence index, API report on oil stocks Speeches from ECB and BoE heads Futures...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly higher with tech shares lagging behind. S&P 500 gained 0.16%, Dow Jones moved 0.60% higher...
European indices finished today’s session higher, with DAX0 up 1.14% led by autos and healthcare stocks. Deutsche Bank stock rose over 6% amid...
Crude oil is gaining strongly around 4% during today's session, depending on the benchmark, thanks to a significant improvement in market sentiment....
First Republic (FRC.US) and shares of other regional US banks rebounded further away from recent lows after Bloomberg reported that US authorities...
US regulator CFTC is suing cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its founder Changpeng Zhao due to issues related to violation of trading rules and derivatives....
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher US authorities consider additional aid for banking sector First Citizens (FCNCA.US)...
The beginning of the final week of March looks much compared to the end of the previous one, when the cost of insuring Deutsche Bank's debt against...
First Citizens (FCNCA.US) stock skyrocketed in premarket after the bank holding company said it will buy a large part of assets of failed lender Silicon...
Bullish week opening in Europe Deutsche Bank drags other banks up Jefferies raises forecasts for Salzgitter and HeidelbergCement The...
EURUSD is struggling to find a direction at the beginning of a new week. The main currency pair is trading little changed on the day even in spite of a...
The shares of Swiss company Novartis (NOVN.CH) are gaining more than 5 per cent early in today's session on the back of successful clinical trials...
German Ifo Institutes released a new set of business climate indices for March today at 9:00 am BST. Data turned out to be much better than expected. Headline...
European indices gain at the beginning of a new week DE30 tests 15,300 pts area German Ifo index for March in the calendar European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched new week's trading mixed - Nikkei traded 0.4% higher, S&P/ASX 200 moved 0.1% higher, Kospi dropped 0.2%...
The major indexes on Wall Street erased some of the morning's losses despite weak opening sentiment. The S&P500 gained 0.3%, the Nasdaq traded...
Shares of Virgin Orbit (VORB.US), the company in British billionaire Richard Branson's empire dedicated to launching smaller satellites into space,...