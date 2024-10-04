Gold drops and tests $1,950 resistance as markets moods improve
Gold experienced a massive rally between March 8 and March 20, 2023. Price jumped from a low of around $1,810 per ounce on March 8, 2023 to a high of around...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Gold experienced a massive rally between March 8 and March 20, 2023. Price jumped from a low of around $1,810 per ounce on March 8, 2023 to a high of around...
Freeport McMoran (FCX.US) is one of the largest copper producers and the world's largest molybdenum producer; The company jointly operates gold...
Alexander Novak, Russian deputy prime minister for fuel energy complex, said that the 500k barrels per day oil output cut that was ordered for March will...
US existing home sales data for February was released at 2:00 pm GMT today and it turned out to be a massive beat. Data came in at 4.58 million, up from...
Wall Street indices open higher Russell 2000 rallies 3% and tests 1,800 pts area First Majestic Silver slumps 16% after suspending...
WSJ reported that Jaimie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan (JPM.US) is still working on a new plan to help First Republic Bank (FRC.US); The more than 25% rise...
12:30 am GMT - Canada, CPI inflation report for February. Headline. Actual: 5.2% YoY. Forecast: 5.4% YoY. Previously: 5.9% YoY MoM....
Oil Oil plunged significantly amid banking sector turmoil There are rumors that financial institutions had to close their open positions...
Indices in Europe extend morning gains ZEW index below expectations Market awaits President Lagarde's speech Tuesday's...
10:00 am GMT - Germany, ZEW sentiment index for March. Actual: 13.0. Forecast: 15.0. Previously: 28,1 Current conditions: Actual: -46.5. Forecast: -44.3....
The key event of the month, the FOMC interest rate decision, is ahead of us. Although the Fed's decision is always referred to as the event of the...
Futures point to higher open in Europe ZEW sentiment in Germany, CPI inflation in Canada and US property market data Lagarde speech...
Good Morning. Yesterday's trading on Wall Street and in Europe ended higher, making up for losses from earlier in the day initiated by the uncertainty...
European indices erased early losses and finished today's session higher, with Dax up 1.12% as investors continued to monitor risks to the European...
First Republic (FRC.US) shares tanked more than 30.0% during today's session after Standard & Poor’s lowered its credit rating again, to...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Oil prices fell to the lowest level since November 2021. One would think that someone, somewhere, is pumping extra barrels of oil and then floods the balanced...
Today's speech from ECB President Lagarde and remarks from Stournaras failed to trigger major moves on the markets. Lagarde said inflation is...
US indices launched today's cash trading in mixed moods Takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS supports US bank stocks First Republic (FRC.US) plunged...