Is this the end of the carry trade on the yen? What to watch out for? 📌
The Japanese yen, long a favored currency for carry trade strategies, is now facing a period of significant reversal. Historically, Japan's negative...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
The Japanese yen, long a favored currency for carry trade strategies, is now facing a period of significant reversal. Historically, Japan's negative...
Although nominally we see that the price of cocoa has dropped this week, it's important to remember that there was a massive rolling over of cocoa...
This week served up a veritable feast of volatility for financial markets. The week kicked off with a sharp decline in indices, driven by mounting recession...
Indexes slightly lose at the opening of the session 10-year bond yields also drop USD remains mostly unchanged On the last day of the week,...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM.US) stock is up 2.50% to $168.50 per share in pre-market trading following the company's publication of...
Canadian employment change for July. -2.8k Expected: 25k after -1.4k in June reading Unemployment rate. 6.4% Expected 6.5% vs. 6.4% in June Average...
Yesterday and today Federal Reserve bankers, Collins, Goolsbee and Barkin. Overall, the tone of those remarks was quite mixed, but Fed rates cuts in autumn...
The US500 contract rose nearly 2.5% yesterday, and the S&P 500 index posted a 2.3% gain, marking a record session since 2022. As a result, investors...
Worsening global obesity problem 2Q24 results Mixed outlook for full year 2024. Results compared to peers A look at valuation A...
European indices in the green, most looking to close Monday's downward gap DE40 with slight gains after closing downward gap Rheinmetall - Impressive...
Goldman Sachs has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. Goldman Sachs recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
A light macro calendar for today's session. US indices futures lose slightly, after yesterday's rally Most European indices gain after...
Swiss consumer confidence reading (seasonally adjusted) for July came in -32 vs -36 exp. and -39 previously. Data came in stronger than expected, however...
German CPI Final YoY (July): 2.3% (Forecast 2.3%, Previous 2.3%); MoM: 0.3% (Forecast 0.3%, Previous 0.3%) German HICP Final YoY: 2.6%...
Yesterday's stronger-than-forecast U.S. labour market data supported Wall Street sentiment, lifting U.S. bond yields. The S&P 500 index...
U.S. indexes are posting strong gains today after improving investor sentiment with better-than-expected labor market data. The Nasdaq 100 gains more...
Bitcoin gains almost 8% today to almost $60, 000, as Wall Street reacts to stronger than expected US labour market data. Also, Ethereum prices are 10%...
Gold prices are rising today to $2416 per ounce, although fears of a recession in the U.S. economy have eased after a lower-than-expected reading on U.S....
The most important report of the week that Wall Street had been waiting for since Monday was unemployment claims. The last reading indicated nearly 250,000,...