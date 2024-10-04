BREAKING: US dollar strengthens slightly after industrial production data
Industrial production in the US remain unchanged at 0.0% in February, below market consensus of a 0.2% MoM rise. Manufacturing output edged up 0.1%,...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Industrial production in the US remain unchanged at 0.0% in February, below market consensus of a 0.2% MoM rise. Manufacturing output edged up 0.1%,...
Benchmark in Europe loses in second part of session Companies react to news of SVB collapse FedEx results drive up logistics companies This...
Producer prices in Canada went down to -0.8% MoM in February, from 0.4% in January and against market expectations of a 0.4% rise. On an annual...
The price of oil has dropped big since the beginning of this week, and it's impossible not to link it to the current turmoil related to the banking...
The share price is heading toward weekly lows. The CHF 2 per share level has not been maintained; According to Morningstar, the bank has recorded...
Cryptocurrencies are enjoying another day of strong gains with BITCOIN rallying over-7% and looking towards the $27,000 mark. The most popular coin took...
The most popular currency pair managed to defend crucial support at 1.0530, which is coincides with long-term upward trendline and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement...
European indices set for higher opening Final CPI reading for February from Eurozone University of Michigan consumer sentiment for...
The ECB decided to hike by 50 basis points, in line with earlier assurances. The bank made the decision, even despite problems in the banking sector The...
Alphabet (GOOGL.US) shares are gaining as the company brings artificial intelligence to Google Workspace. Previously, the market saw the company as the...
According to sources cited by CNBC, major US banks are close to an agreement to deposit between $25 billion and $30 billion with First Republic Bank (FRC.US)...
Anonymous sources indicate that the ECB's decision to hike by 50 bps was made because the SNB decided to support Credit Suisse bank. A collapse of...
US gas stocks are down 58 bcf (61 bcf decline expected, and previous decline of 84 bcf) NATGAS reacted on data with slight declines. Key support is...
Now we have two important news items for the markets. From last minutes WSJ reports that big banks like Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan would be interested...
The German leading index has reacted to an important mark. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 fell to a 2-month low this week. However, the index has reacted...
JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and other major banks are in talks to inject capital into struggling First Republic Bank (FRC.US), according to Wall Street...
US indices started today's session with declines Nasdaq remains stronger than the S&P500 First Republic Bank (FRC.US) shares lose...
After decision of 50 pb rate hike on the ECB meeting, it's time for ECB conferrence live, with Christine Lagarde: Inflation remains too high Projections...