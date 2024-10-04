BREAKING: Oil move slightly higher after DOE inventories data
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected while...
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower Retail sales fall slightly more than expected PPI fell unexpectedly Credit...
Dynamically losing banks spoil the mood on all markets BMW optimistic about the future Wednesday's session on European markets...
US retail sales data for February was released at 1:30 pm GMT and did not trigger any major moves on the markets. Highlights of the report: • Headline:...
Euro is the worst performing G10 currency today as concerns over the banking sector renewed. Credit Suisse stock plunged to new record low after the lender's...
Markets were rather calm during the Asian session and as European cash sessions opened drew closer. However, things took a U-turn following European cash...
European stock market indices resumed slide today following the cash session open. A bounce we observed yesterday turned out to be short-lived and today's...
A relief on the markets triggered by actions of US authorities over the weekend, aimed at containing risk from SVB collapse, turned out to be short-lived....
Monthly activity data from China was released during the Asian trading session and turned out to be mixed. This was the first monthly activity reading...
The results of Inditex (ITX.ES) have already been published and the textile company has once again set new benchmarks for sales and record profits. Despite...
European indices set for flat opening US retail sales data expected to show a small drop in February Second-tier data from EMU and...
US indices finished yesterday's session significantly higher as markets recovered following the SVB-related sell-off. S&P 500 gained 1.65%,...
On Tuesday, the market could see a drop in risk aversion The recent panic in the stock market, which was linked to the problems of the banking sector...
Apple (AAPL.US) shares lost sharply after the announcement that it was delaying bonus payments to some employees and halting the hiring of new employees...
Thomson Reuters IFR has issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with...
The upcoming implementation of the Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) has triggered more activity on the Filecoin network, with the price of the cryptocurrency...
Wall Street up sharply at start of session CPI reading does not surprise Local bank stocks rebound dynamically after yesterday's...
CPI inflation data from the United States for February was released today at 12:30 pm GMT and came in-line with market expectations. Headline CPI decelerated...
12:30 pm GMT - US, CPI inflation for February. Headline. Actual: 6.0% YoY. Expected: 6.0% YoY. Previous: 6.4% YoY Core. Actual: 5.5%...