Chart of the day - US30 (13.03.2023)
US index futures traded significantly higher this morning after the Fed and US Treasury stepped in to limit contagion risk from SVB collapse. Emergency...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Relief on the markets caused by Fed and US Treasury intervention into SVB collapse and Signature Bank regulatory shutdown was short-lived. European markets...
European indices launched today's trading little changed after Fed and US Treasury stepped in to limit contagion risk from SVB collapse. However, issues...
A combination of 'risk appetite' sentiments fueled by hope around a 'helpful Fed' and banking sector problems has put downward pressure...
European indices set for flat opening, US futures surge Fed and US Treasury launch emergency programme for banks Key US CPI and retail...
Some relief can be spotted on US index futures at the beginning of a new week as US authorities stepped in to limited fallout from SVB and Signature...
European indices finished today's session lower on Friday, with Dax easing 1.31% led by financials as traders weighed signs of stress in the US...
DocuSign (DOCU.US) shares fell roughly 20.0% on Friday despite the leading provider of electronic signature solutions posted better than expected financial...
The listing of US-based Silicon Valley Bank Financial (SIVB.US) has been halted following a decision by California regulator FDIC to suspend its operations....
Focus next week will be on US inflation and retail sales data as the FOMC March meeting looms large. Traders from Europe will also pay attention to the...
Yesterday, the financial sector in the US recorded the biggest decline in almost 3 years. The sell-off also affected banks on other global stock exchanges....
Gold prices rose nearly 2% to above $1865, while silver surges almost 4.0% an ounce on Friday, as the latest NFP report put pressure on the US dollar....
First Republic (FRC.US) shares are losing more than 30% today although they have already rebounded nearly 20% from their session lows. They found themselves...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower NFP above expectations SVB Financial (SIVB.US) extends sell-off Gap (GPS.US) stock plunges...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 311 k jobs in February, compared to downwardly...
After the collapse of Silvergate Capital, the market is asking a key question. Is there another crypto-bank that could be at risk? Speculators' eyes...
US economy unexpectedly added 311k jobs in February, compared to 517k increase in January and well above market expectations of 205k. EURUSD...
Uncertainty in the U.S. wears down European benchmarks Investor attention focused on NFP report Hypoport cuts forecasts...
Bitcoin falls and stops at key support line, $70 billion has been wiped out from the capitalization of the entire cryptocurrency market The value...