DE30: Markets in Europe mixed at start of interesting week
Eurozone indices mixed at start of week US durable goods orders on the calendar Porsche and Ferrari hold up vote on internal combustion...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
ECB's Holzmann calls for 50 BPS hikes at the next 4 meetings. In addition he would like the PEPP program to be included in the balance sheet reduction,...
EURUSD extends downward move today, even despite the hawkish statement of the ECB's chief economist and lower US yields. Lane points out that inflationary...
US natural gas prices (NATGAS) launch a new week with a big bearish price gap, following a test of $3.00 per MMBTu area on Friday. It should be noted that,...
The shares of Swiss bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.US) are under pressure at the start of the new week due to news of the sale of all of the bank's shares...
Cryptocurrencies started the week in a relatively weak mood, despite the positive momentum on the indices from Friday, which continued today in the Asian...
AUDUSD is one of the pairs that may see some moves in the coming hours and days. The pair took a hit at the launch of this week's trading as China...
European indices set for higher opening US factory orders data for January, durable goods orders revision Powell, NFP, BoC, RBA and...
Indices from Asia-Pacific are trading mostly higher today, likely responding to a Wall Street rally on Friday Nikkei, Kospi and Nifty 50...
• US indices extended rebound on Friday and oscillate near 2 week high, in tandem with easing Treasury yields, which brought some respite to beaten-down...
C3.ai (AI.US) stock jumped 30% on Friday after the tech company posted upbeat results for the third quarter, with CEO Thomas Siebel seeing a "dramatic...
The Fed released its semi-annual monetary policy report today, and next week Powell will testify before Congress. His statement may provide some hints...
Global freight prices remain at low levels, even despite the opening of China's post-pandemic economy. However, China is showing improvement in soft...
Markets are bracing themselves for a busy and an interesting week that will see a lot of top-tier events. Fed Chair Powell will head to Congress for two...
The ISM Services PMI for the US fell to 55.1 in February from 55.2 in the previous month, above analysts’ expectations of 54.5. employment...
Oil prices collapsed after WSJ reports that the United Arab Emirates was to ask OPEC authorities to give the green light to increase oil production. That...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Lower yields bring some respite to tech sector C3.ai (AI.US) stock surges on upbeat...
The Silvergate Capital problem has caused the market to begin to see similarities with the FTX situation although this time the size of Silvergate is...
Gold is trading 0.5% higher today but other precious metals experience even bigger moves. Silver and platinum gain 0.7% and 1.0%, respectively. On the...