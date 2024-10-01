NATGAS gains over 1,7% after EIA gas storage report
Gas inventory changes: Value: 21 bcf Forecast: 26 bcf Previously: 18 bcf The change in value remains above the lowest values for the last 5...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Lumen Technologies (LUMN.US) loses 25% today as profit-taking accelerates; stock is dropping today but since 1 January 2024 is gaining 170% year-to-date....
Data from jobless claims and wholesaler stocks supported gains on Wall Street; fears of recession eased VIX volatility index loses nearly 10%; Wall...
US wholesale inventories came in line with expectations in 0.2% monthly vs 0.2% in June but wholesales trade sales plunged -0.6% monthly in July vs 0.3%...
Eli Lilly reported an excellent 2Q24, posting strong revenue growth, earnings, and beating analysts' expectations. Thanks to lower cost dynamics, the...
US jobless claims came in: 223k vs 240k exp. and 249k previously US continued jobless came in 1875k vs 1871k exp. and 1877k previously In the...
European indices failed to extend rebound after Monday's plunge DE40 remains below the 200-day EMA Results from Allianz, Deutsche Telekom...
Cryptocurrencies are having a turbulent time. On Monday, we witnessed a massive slide in cryptocurrency prices, which reached up to 17% with its range....
Futures point to a higher opening in today's European cash session Jobless claims, Eli Lilly results and Fed's Barkin speech US100...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street and European markets performed mixed. US indices, despite strong upward momentum at the start of the cash session,...
Wednesday's session on Wall Street began with sizable increases in the various indexes. At one point, contracts on the US100 were up more than 2.5%....
WTI crude oil prices rose 3% on Wednesday, rebounding from multi-month lows, after DOE data showed a larger-than-expected drop in US crude inventories....
Refinitiv has issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. Refinitiv recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following levels: Entry...
Change in barrels of oil: Actual: -3.72 million Forecast: -1.8 million Previously: -3.44 million In response to the data,...
Markets in the US open Wednesday's cash session in a very good mood. Minutes after Wall Street opened, US100 contracts gain 2.5%, while the US500 adds...
Nasdaq leads gains on Wall Street Airbnb drops 14% in early session after quarterly results Lumen Technologies shares extend sizable gains Markets...
Disney (DIS.US) shows growth after mixed results for the third quarter and achieving streaming profitability Disney reports a 3.7% year-over-year increase...
Sharp gains in European markets after major setbacks Nearly all sectors of the economy show marked gains Novo Nordisk's weak performance weighs...
The oil market has recently experienced a strong sell-off, spurred by concerns over the macro health of the US economy, from which weaker data has 'joined'...