BREAKING: EUR mixed after European CPI beat
Flash CPI figures for February from the European Monetary Union (euro area) were released at 10:00 am GMT today. German print released yesterday showed...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
EUR could be on the move later today when the CPI report for February from the euro area and ECB minutes are released at 10:00 am GMT and 12:30 pm GMT,...
DAX futures point to slightly lower opening of European session EUR traders look forward to CPI data and ECB minutes Speeches from...
US indices finished the first trading session of a new month mostly lower. While Dow Jones and Russell 2000 finished more or less flat, S&P 500...
European finished the first trading session of March lower, with DAX 40 falling nearly 0.4%, as hotter-than-expected German CPI data and hawkish remarks...
Rivian (RIVN.US) stock fell sharply as EV producer posted weak revenue figures for the Q4 Company expects to produce only 50,000 vehicles in fiscal...
Major Wall Street indexes continue to move lower on Wednesday as higher than expected German CPI and hawkish comments from FED members bolstered the case...
Virgin Galactic (SPCE.US) stock fell more than 15% on Wednesday as latest quarterly report revealed space travel company funded by Richard Branson's...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected, while...
The ISM Manufacturing PMI for the US jumped to 47.7 in February from 47.4 in the previous month, below analysts’ expectations of 48.0. Fresh...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Higher yields and Fed's Kaskhari comments weigh on equities Kohl's (KSS.US) stock plunges...
Annual inflation rate in Germany remained unchanged at 8.7 % YoY in February, above market estimates of 8.5%, preliminary estimates showed. The...
The shares of companies operating in the UK real estate sector are falling today after gloomy indications from the board of one of the British Isles'...
Euro kicked off March on a strong note as fresh preliminary inflation data from France and Spain showed price pressures accelerated last month. Also inflation...
European indices trade higher DE30 tests 15,500 pts resistance zone Puma drops after 2022 earnings miss Stock markets in...
Yesterday's macro data from the US, i.e. a sharp drop in the Conference Board consumer confidence index (despite an expected increase) and weaker Chicago...
AUDJPY has been trading sideways in recent days but the pair may be heading for a breakout from this short-term lull today. Release of much better...
Upbeat Chinese PMIs support moods on the markets German CPI print expected to show deceleration Final manufacturing PMIS for February,...
US indices finished the final trading session of February lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.30%, Dow Jones moved 0.71% and Nasdaq moved 0.10% lower. Small-cap...