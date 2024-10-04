US OPEN: Wall Street falls as PCE data weigh
US indices launched today's cash trading sharply lower Core PCE inflation above expectations Carvana (CVNA.US) stock plunges 13.0%...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Futures tied to major Wall Street indices fell sharply after publication of latest data pack for January. Attention was mostly on PCE inflation data and...
Data pack for January: • Headline PCE inflation: 5.4% YoY vs 5.0% YoY expected (5.0% YoY previously) • Core PCE inflation: 4.7% YoY vs...
Bitcoin is still hovering around $24,000 and its volatility has been noticeably limited for several days, which historically preceding sudden price movements....
European indices erases early gains Investor attention turns to PCE inflation report BASF down sharply after weak results and...
The US dollar is one of the best performing G10 currencies around two hours ahead of the release of US core PCE data for January. PCE is the Fed's...
Cineworld Group (CINE.UK) shares are losing more than 25% early in today's session following setbacks against a takeover of the struggling company....
EURJPY has seen some moves today. Confirmation hearings from Kazuo Ueda, who is set to replace Kuroda as BoJ chief, provided JPY-volatility while the disappointing...
European indices set to open higher US core PCe seen decelerating slightly in January Mester and Bullard among today's Fed speakers European...
Wall Street indices had a volatile session yesterday but have ultimately finished trading with decent gains. S&P 500 gained 0.53%, Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session mostly higher, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 adding 0.1% and the German DAX rising nearly 0.5%, thanks...
Lucid Motors (LCID.US) shares fell over 17.0% on Thursday after the EV manufacturer posted disappointing revenue figures and a major drop in orders in...
Major Wall Street indices launched Thursday's session higher, however upbeat sentiment faded away later on and stock resumed recent downward correction,...
Danske Bank issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy failed to trigger big moves on the oil market. Crude inventories jumped more than expected...
The US Energy Information Administration reported today that domestic supplies of natural gas decreased by -71 billion cubic feet for the week ended February...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Claims fell unexpectedly US GDP revised lower in Q4 Nvidia and Alibaba posted better...
US GDP data for Q4 2022 was revised lower to 2.7% from initial reading 2.9%. The updated estimates primarily reflected a downward revision to...