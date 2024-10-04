AUDUSD slides on weak data
The Australian dollar is the worst performing G10 currency today, dragged down by disappointing macro data. Australia's seasonally adjusted wage price...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
European markets drop after weak sessions in Asia and US Investor attention turns to FOMC minutes Morgan Stanley rating boosts...
German IFO Institute published the latest survey data for February today at 9:00 am GMT. Data came in mostly in-line with market expectations with headline...
New Zealand dollar is the top performing G10 currency today. Strength of NZD is driven by the rate hike announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand earlier...
European indices set for flat opening of the cash session FOMC minutes due at 7:00 pm GMT German IFO data for February, Nvidia earnings European...
Wall Street dropped hard during the first session after a long weekend. S&P 500 dropped 2.00%, Dow Jones moved 2.06% lower, Nasdaq plunged 2.50%...
European indices finished today's session lower, with Dax down 0.52% as private sector activity unexpectedly grew much faster than anticipated in...
Gas price continues to move lower and confirmed the breakout from the consolidation zone. Fundamentals factors remain negative and even signs of strong...
Vir Biotechnology (VIR.US) shares rose over 8.0% on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the immunology company to buy from neutral and lifted...
BofA issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The major cryptocurrency is once again trying to rise above $25,000, something it has failed to do several times over the past week. Indexes in the US,...
Spotify (SPOT.US) has been accumulating a 20% revaluation since the presentation of its quarterly report on January 31, 2022. This growth is mainly supported...
EURUSD pair dropped sharply following the release of latest PMI data from the US, however buyers quickly regained control supported by another slew of...
The first session on Wall Street this week did not start favorable for bulls. Yesterday, due to the celebration of Presidents' Day trading in the US...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Flash PMI's above expectations Walmart (WMT.US) and Home Depot (HD.US) under pressure...
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI rose to 47.8 in February from 46.9 in January, well above market forecasts of 47.3 flash...
Wall Street ignored sharply better-than-forecast results from analysts for the largest US supermarket chain Walmart (WMT.US) for Q4 2022 though and focused...
Oil US oil inventories have climbed above a 5-year range for this period of year, signaling a significant oversupply of the commodity There...
Canada retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be mixed and caused some moves on the markets. Highlights...