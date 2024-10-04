DE30: European equity markets mixed ahead of US PMI reading
Stock markets from the Old Continent mixed ahead of US PMI readings ZEW sentiment surprises to the upside Shoe maker of Nike...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Home Depot Inc. (HD.US) shares fell over 4.0% before the opening bell after the home improvement retail giant posted disappointing sales figures and issued...
European carbon contracts (EMISS) have today knocked out historic peaks at €100. The driving force behind the quotations continues to be low...
NZDCAD is the currency pair that may see some moves in the coming hours. Release of Canadian CPI data for January, scheduled for 1:30 pm GMT today, is...
German ZEW indices for February were released today at 10:00 am GMT. Both, economic sentiment and current conditions, indices showed decent beats. Economic...
The Canadian dollar is weakening against the U.S. dollar ahead of an inflation reading from Canada, which will be announced at 1:30 pm GMT. The Bank...
Flash PMI indices from France and Germany were released this morning at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French data turned out to be mixed...
European indices set for slightly lower opening Flash PMI indices for February from Europe and US Earnings from Walmart, Home Depot...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei and S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2% each, Kospi and Nifty 50 gained 0.1% while indices from China...
Major European indices finished today's session mostly lower, with Dax closing slightly below the flatline as traders brace themselves for the release...
EURUSD briefly plunged last week below the key support at 1.0660, however sellers managed to erase some of the losses during quiet Friday's session....
The bullish momentum of recent months eased in February. The last sessions have been marked by some indecision in the price that ended up consolidating. EUR/USD,...
MUFG issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Copper price rose over 1.5% on Monday as optimism over a potential recovery in China, along with weaker dollar and supply disruptions in Panama provided...
The Australian dollar is the best performing G10 currency today as rising copper prices seem to support the resources-linked currencies amid subdued USD...
One can observe a very important bullish technical signal on the gold chart. The price bounced off major support zone between $ 1820-1830 level, which...
Stock exchanges from the Old Continent slightly lower at the start of the new week Moody's downgrades Adidas lender rating The...
Chinese indices rose over 2.0% on Monday, partly recovering from a sharp drop in the prior session, despite rising geopolitical tensions between Beijing...