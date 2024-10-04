DE30: DAX under pressure at the end of the week
European sentiment weakens at the end of the week Mercedes-Benz publishes Q4 results Tesla under pressure over faulty autonomous...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
European sentiment weakens at the end of the week Mercedes-Benz publishes Q4 results Tesla under pressure over faulty autonomous...
Bitcoin resumed its declines after temporarily reaching levels above $25,000 yesterday. In the final hours of yesterday's session, indexes on Wall...
The shares of German automotive giant Mercedes-Benz (MBG.DE) are currently leading the gains among companies listed on German stock exchange. The reason...
Moods on the global markets turned sour this week with US price growth data being a key driver. Higher-than-expected CPI data put some pressure on indices...
St Louis Fed chief James Bullard and Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester commented hawkishly on the US monetary policy situation, signaling a possible 50...
European indices trade 0.3-0.5% lower ahead of the opening Speeches from Fed and ECB members Earnings from Deere & Co, AMC Networks European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower as higher-than-expected US PPI reading for January added to inflation concerns. S&P 500 dropped...
European indices finished today's session higher, however erased majority of early gains after hotter-than-expected US PPI reading pointed that...
Shopify (SHOP.US) stock plunged over 16.0% on Thursday after weak Q1 financial guidance overshadowed better than expected Q4 results. EPS (non-GAAP):...
Latest comments from BoE Pill failed to affect the British Pound. The Chief economist of the Bank of England opts for a slower rate hike pace and sees...
EURCAD rose slightly after remarks from two prominent central bankers. ECB's Chief Economist Philip Lane said that as a result of the tightening,...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
C3.ai stock jumped more than 120% since the beginning of the year and many investors wonder whether we are dealing with an investment bubble or is it still...
The German leading index has been briefly set back. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 came close to the high for the year today, but shortly before that the...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US PPI rose unexpectedly in January Cisco Systems (CSCO.US) stock surges on upbeat financial...
Wall Street indexes took a hit after the release of a fresh data pack from the US economy. Stronger-than-expected producer price inflation reinforced expectations...
Producer Prices in the US decreased to 6.0%YoY in January from 6.2% in the previous month and above market expectations of 5.4%. On monthly...
Markets in Europe slightly higher after yesterday's US CPI reading Euphoria on Commerzbank shares Thursday's...
Bitcoin has returned to dynamic growth and is increasing its dominance in the cryptocurrency market capitalization, which is already over 42%. The king...
FRA40 index rose 1.0% during today's session, outperforming its regional peers and approaching all-time high established in January of 2022, boosted...