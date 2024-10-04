Morning wrap (15.02.2023)
US indices had a volatile session yesterday with higher-than-expected US CPI reading for January triggering wild moves. Ultimately, Wall Street indices...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US headline CPI inflation decelerated from 6.5 to 6.4% in January (exp. 6.2% YoY) while core gauge moved from 5.7 to 5.6% YoY (exp. 5.5% YoY) Higher-than-expected...
Higher-than-expected CPI reading for January from the United States led to strengthening of the US dollar, which was further magnified by comments from...
Thomas Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, and Dalls Fed chief Lorie Logan commented today on the US monetary policy situation, following a choppy inflation...
Wall Street indices drop following higher-than-expected US CPI print US100 drops over 1% Palantir and Cadence Design rally after...
Bitcoin is trying to halt declines at $21,500 today after a US inflation reading showed an unsatisfactorily low rate of decline, and Bloomberg reports...
US inflation surprised markets with higher than expected reading. The annual inflation rate in the US slowed only slightly to 6.4% in January from...
Oil Russia informs that it will cut production by 500 thousand barrels per day starting from March The announcement failed to trigger...
The annual inflation rate in the US slowed for a 7th month to 6.4% in January, from 6.5% in December, and above forecasts of 6.2%. The...
Coca-Cola (KO.US) reported financial results for Q4 2022 today ahead of the Wall Street session open. Report turned out to be mostly in-line with market...
DAX gains ahead of US CPI report Makhlouf comments that ECB should raise rates above 3.5% Will Brenntag spin off part of the business? Tuesday's...
The Consumer Price Index data report is scheduled for release at 1:30 pm GMT. Annualized inflation is expected to ease further, therefore monthly CPI data...
Has Google already lost the ChatGPT war? The launch of ChatGPT has shaken up the world of technology and investment. Microsoft's investment and...
The GBPUSD pair erased most of the early gains as investors digested latest figures from the UK labour market. The UK Office for National Statistics Office...
• European indices set to open lower • US CPI data for January due at 1:30 pm GMT • Speeches from 4 Fed members European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading higher. S&P 500 rose 1.14%, Dow Jones moved 1.11% higher and Nasdaq jumped 1.48%. Russell 2000 advanced...
Europe's first session of the week ended on a positive note, with the major stock market benchmarks posting notable rises. The mood in Europe was helped...
Recent temperature forecasts in the US indicate that a slightly colder period is ahead, which in theory should contribute to higher gas prices. Nevertheless,...
Shortly after the close of the UK trading session, Liberty Global announced in a statement that the company had purchased nearly 1.335 billion shares in...