DE30: Dax holds the zone above the 78.6% Fibo retracement
The investors' mood on the Old Continent improved slightly DAX tests the upper limit of the broken consolidation zone Synlab's...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Oil Oil and oil refined product prices remain stable in spite of new Russian sanctions going live Apart from that, G7 and EU also set...
The market expects that Microsoft (MSFT.US) is likely to unveil new information related to ChatGPT The event will start around 18:00 - 21:00, GMT...
One of the names that most disappointed the market last year was NIO (NIO.US). The Chinese EV maker faced a variety of Covid-related and supply chain issues,...
USDCAD has been trading in a descending triangle pattern since October 2022. The pair failed to break above the resistance zone ranging below the 1.3500...
European indices launch trading higher Speeches from Powell and Macklem Biden to deliver State of the Union address overnight European...
US indices finished yesterday's trading lower but off the daily lows. S&P 500 dropped 0.61%, Dow Jones moved 0.10% lower and Nasdaq slumped...
European indices finished today's session lower, with the German DAX falling 0.84%, as Friday's stronger-than-expected NFP data and escalating...
PayPal (PYPL.US) shares are trading 2.5% lower on Monday after Raymond James downgraded the payments company to market perform from outperform, ditched...
EURUSD pair dropped to lowest level since early January, extending recent losses amid broader US Dollar strength. Greenback is supported by recent NFP...
WTI crude continues to move lower at the beginning of the week as greenback strengthening puts pressure on dollar-denominated commodities and overshadows...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The last sessions have been marked by the resumption of selling pressure on the EUR/USD pair. EUR/USD - Daily time frame chart However, on the...
Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index rose sharply to 60.10 in January, rebounding from upwardly revised 49.3 (33.4) in the previous month,...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US’s decided to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon Dell Technologies (DELL.US) joins the...
Aluminum price rose sharply after Bloomberg reported that the US is ready to impose a 200% tariff on Russian-made aluminum as soon as this week in order...
Risky assets opened the week in a weaker mood, which is weighing on cryptocurrency market sentiments. After last week's strong report from the...
Copper price pulled back to the lowest level since early January amid demand concerns and stronger dollar. Fresh data showed that copper inventories in...
DAX tests the upper limit of broken consolidation zone Deutsche Post (DPW.DE) under pressure from ongoing strikes Monday's...