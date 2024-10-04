Rothschild family plans to take Rothschild & Co private. Stock soars 17.0%
Rothschild & Co (ROTH.FR) shares jumped over 17.0% on Monday on news that Concordia, the holding company of the powerful Rothschild family and Rothschild...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Rothschild & Co (ROTH.FR) shares jumped over 17.0% on Monday on news that Concordia, the holding company of the powerful Rothschild family and Rothschild...
Wall Street earnings season for Q4 2022 is still on. While US Big Tech companies have already released their reports last week, there are still some large...
GBPJPY is trading slightly higher this morning. The pair recovered from an earlier drop following comments from BoE Mann. Mann struck a hawkish tone saying...
European indices trade lower at start of the session European Sentix index and retail sales data Q4 earnings from US video game stock European...
Indices from Asia-Pacific launched a new week lower amid increase in US-China tensions. S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2%, Kospi traded 1.2% down, Nifty...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with the benchmark Stoxx 600 rising 0.3% to an over 9-month high, British FTSE 100 reached...
Majority of commodities are facing significant pressure from bears as latest data from the US economy lead to strengthening of the US dollar and higher...
Starbucks (SBUX.US) shares lost over 3.5% on Friday after the coffee chain reported weak financial figures for Q1 2023. Company earned 75 cents per share...
C3.ai (AI.US) stock jumped over 20% today D.A. Davidson upgraded the software company to 'Buy' rating with a $30 price target. Analysts described...
British FTSE 100 jumped a new all-time high on Friday, surpassing the previous high from May 2018 at 7903.50 pts. The export-oriented index...
Big Tech companies have mostly disappointed with their earnings this week, putting some pressure on equity indices. Nevertheless, earnings season is still...
Major Wall Street indexes reversed early losses to trade higher on Friday afternoon as investors digested the latest better than expected US ...
The ISM Services PMI for the US jumped to 55.20 in January from 49.2 in the previous month, beating analysts’ expectations of 50.4 as capacity...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US100 bounces off key resistance NFP well above expectations 3 tech behemoths posted weak quarterly...
Major Wall Street indices trimmed recent gains, while greenback appreciated sharply against other G10 currencies after the US economy unexpectedly created...
Highly anticipated NFP report was released at 1:30 pm GMT and showed the US economy unexpectedly added 517 k jobs in January, compared...
Nordstrom (JWN.US) shares jumped 25.0% in pre-market trading on news that activist investor Ryan Cohen has taken a significant stake in the high-end...
DAX slows gains after yesterday's tech results Investors' attention turns today to the NFP report Weak quarterly...
Cigna Corp. (CI.US) shares fell nearly 0.50% ahead of the opening bell despite the healthcare and insurance company posted better than expected financial...