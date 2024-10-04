DE30 clearly up despite profit-taking
The German leading index began to weaken Thursday afternoon. W1 chart The DAX / DE30 could break above the 78.6% retracement this week and confirm...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Meta Platforms (META.US) released a Q4 2022 earnings report yesterday after the close of the Wall Street session and it turned out to be mixed. Nevertheless,...
Cryptocurrencies gained on the wave of Jerome Powell's comments and the double-dip of the previous 25bp US rate hike. Although the Fed is far from...
The Bank of England announced a monetary policy decision at 12:00 pm GMT. BOE raised its benchmark interest rate by 50bps to 4.0 % as widely expected. It...
EURGBP is one of major currency pairs that may see some more volatile moves today. This is because the Bank of England and European Central Bank are scheduled...
European indices set for higher opening Rate decisions from Bank of England and European Central Bank Earnings reports from US megatech...
US indices rallied yesterday after Fed Chair Powell sent a rather dovish message during a press conference. S&P 500 gained 1.05%, Nasdaq moved...
FOMC hiked rates by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.75% range. Decision was in-line with expectations US dollar gained after the decision while...
The US dollar is slumping and equity markets rally following today's Fed decision and, more importantly, Powell's press conference. Powell noted...
FOMC delivered a 25 basis point rate hike, to a 4.50-4.75% range. Decision was in-line with market expectations and the statement did not include any major...
The Federal Reserve delivered a 25 basis point rate hike. While this was the second slowdown in rate hike cycle in a row, market reaction shows that it...
FOMC announced its latest monetary policy decision at 7:00 pm GMT today. Rates were hiked by 25 basis points to 4.50-4.75% range, in-line with market expectations....
US natural gas prices continue to sell-off with an over 7% drop today. NATGAS tested the $2.50 area for the first time since mid-2021. The latest weather...
Shares of Peloton Interactive (PTON.US), a fitness equipment company, gained today as the company reported an increase in subscriptions. Although the company...
FOMC is set to announce rate decision today at 7:00 pm GMT. It looks almost certain that the bank will go with a 25 basis point rate hike, what would be...
OPEC+ left its oil production policy and quotas unchanged at a meeting today. Such a decision was in-line with market expectations. Group of oil producers...
Official report on the US oil inventories was released at 3:30 pm GMT. Headline crude inventory data turned out to be higher-than-expected but lower than...
Shares of Electronic Arts (EA.US) are losing more than 12% today as, despite strong fourth-quarter results, the gaming giant reported a disappointing...
The US manufacturing ISM index for January was released today at 3:00 pm GMT. Report was expected to show a drop from 48.4 to 48.0. However, actual reading...