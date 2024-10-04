US OPEN: Wall Street indices dip, Snap slumps after earnings
US indices open slightly lower Markets await FOMC decision (7:00 pm GMT) Snap slumps after Q4 earnings US indices launched...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
US indices open slightly lower Markets await FOMC decision (7:00 pm GMT) Snap slumps after Q4 earnings US indices launched...
Today after the US trading session, Meta Platforms (META.US) will report results for Q4 2022 and the full year 2022, while opening the Silicon Valley giants'...
ADP employment report for January was released today at 1:15 pm GMT. As a final hint ahead of the NFP release this Friday (1:30 pm GMT), the report was...
DAX in mixed mood ahead of FOMC decision EMU inflation below expectations! Core reading slightly higher Wednesday's trading session...
AMD (AMD.US) shares jumped over 3.0% before the opening bell after the chip maker posted upbeat earnings and revenue figures and expects business to improve...
Cryptocurrencies are trading slightly weaker amid mixed sentiment on indexes ahead of the Federal Reserve decision and Fed chief Jerome Powell's conference,...
Annual inflation rate in the Euro Area fell to an eight-month low of 8.5% in January from 9.2% in December, below market forecasts of 9%, preliminary...
Stock markets in Europe started February in mixed moods despite upbeat PMI figures. German S&P Global Manufacturing PMI was revised slightly...
The New Zealand dollar weakened on Wednesday as the country’s unemployment rate rose to 3.4% in Q4 from 3.3% in the previous quarter, boosting expectations...
European markets set for flat opening Fed rate decision at 7:00 pm GMT Meta Platforms to report earnings after market close European futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading significantly higher ahead of highly anticipated FED decision. S&P 500 jumped 1.46%, Dow Jones moved...
Major European indices from the Old Continent ended the session slightly higher, with DAX added a symbolic 0.01%, similar to CAC40, while London's...
Caterpillar (CAT.US) stock dropped more than 4.0% on Tuesday after the industrial giant posted a disappointing quarterly profit, which was mainly affected...
Gold prices plunged over 1.0% during the European session, however sentiment shifted after the release wages data from the US. At the moment not only has...
US100 erased early losses and rose over 1.0% during today's session as traders are still weighing bets about whether the FED will ease its tightening...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Mixed results from top-tier US companies United Parcel Service (UPS.US) surges despite mixed...
US Conference Board Consumer Confidence index fell to 107.1 in January from 108.3 in previous month. Today’s reading came in below analysts’...
Decisions will be announced as follows: Fed at 7:00 pm GMT on Wednesday with press conference at 7:30 pm GMT. The Bank of England will then announce its...
The Canadian economy expanded 0.1% month-over-month in November, following a 0.1% growth in October and below in market expectations of 0.2%. USDCAD...