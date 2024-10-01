Economic calendar: Quarterly earnings back in the spotlight
Futures point to higher opening of today's cash session in Europe Super Micro Computer and Uber Technologies results in focus After Monday's...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
German industrial orders mom actual 3.9% (forecast 0.5%, previous -1.6%) Real (price adjusted) new orders in manufacturing were up 3.9% in June 2024...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street and European markets saw a sizable bump in the quotations of the various indices. The Nasdaq lost 3.43% at the...
Asian indices recovered some of their losses after a dismal opening of the week, where the Nikkei index retreated nearly 13%. Currently, JAP225 futures...
Futures on HSCEI Index (CHN.cash) trimmed loses today by almost 2%, now losing -0.8%, but the Chinese benchmark felt well below SMA200 support zone at...
Futures on CBOE volatility index (VIX), measuring expected S&P 500 volatility, based on the options market erases today, massive gains to +27% from...
Silver retreated near $27 per ounce today on a wave of recession fears and selling pressure across the financial markets, but managed to stopped deeper...
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to maintain interest rates at their current level during tomorrow's meeting. This decision is primarily...
US cereal giant Kellanova (K.US) gains almost 13% today, as private snack giant, Mars explores Kellanova acquisition in a deal priced at $27 billion, according...
U.S. market sentiment is very weak today, but improved after July ISM data from the U.S., which the market took as evidence that a recession in the U.S....
Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA.US) reported a slowdown in operating profit growth in the second quarter. Despite this, the...
US ISM services report for July came in 51.4 vs 51 exp. and 48,8 previously US ISM Services Prices Paid Actual 57 (Forecast 55.1, Previous 56.3) US...
Fed Austen Goolsbee commented US economy. The US 2-year/10-year Treasury yield curve turns positive today, for the first time since July 2022. The...
Shares of the world's largest smartphone maker, Apple (AAPL.US) are losing nearly 10% today before the opening of the US stock market; slipping below...
DAX loses 3% Defensive sectors record smaller declines 10-year bond yields fall near 2.1% United Internet lowers forecasts for 2024. Record...
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing significant declines today, with the prices of Bitcoin and all other cryptocurrencies retreating alongside stock...
The panic sentiments in the Asian session, and further downward pressure in Europe, has investors across the Atlantic feeling uncertainty; some are choosing...
On the cocoa market, we observe another negative opening. The price opened with a gap of about 1%, near the upward trend line based on the lows from May...
WTI crude oil has dropped to $72.5 per barrel, slightly breaching the lows from June this year, marking the lowest price level since February. The declines...
WTI crude oil is losing 2.80%, falling below $72 per barrel, erasing the recent risk premium from the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The...