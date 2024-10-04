Economic calendar: US Q4 GDP data in the spotlight!
European stock market indices set for higher opening US Q4 GDP report due at 1:30 pmGMT Earnings reports from Intel, Mastercard and...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
European stock market indices set for higher opening US Q4 GDP report due at 1:30 pmGMT Earnings reports from Intel, Mastercard and...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mixed but, overall, scale of moves was small. S&P 500 dropped 0.02%, Dow Jones gained 0.03%, Nasdaq...
European indices closed today's session slightly lower, extending losses from the previous session, with DAX finishing below the 15,085 level dragged...
Companies from the cloud segment are facing some selling pressure on Wednesday after Microsoft (MSFT.US) issued a weak outlook for the Azure cloud-computing...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Today's BoC decision to raise interest rates by 25 bp came in line with market expectations, however signals regarding the end of aggressive tightening...
Shortly after the release of US oil inventories data, the price of crude oil moved higher (we mention this in our previous post). However, looking at OIL.WTI...
Publication of report from the US Department of Energy caused some moves on the oil market. Crude inventories rose less than expected while gasoline...
The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate by 25bps to 4.50 % as widely expected. The decision pushed borrowing costs to their highest...
Microsoft published financial Q4 2022 results yesterday which did not impress investors. While EPS outperformed expectations, revenues underperformed and...
Shares of Uranium Energy Corp (UEC.US), a leading U.S. uranium producer, are losing nearly 4% at the open today. The declines come despite news that it...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Microsoft (MSFT.US) under pressure amid weak financial outlook Boeing (BA.US) plunges on weak...
Tesla (TSLA.US) will present its Q4 2022 results after today's Wall Street session, traditionally followed by a conference call where management's...
Microsoft yesterday announced a disappointing revenue forecast for Q1 2023, which sparked a sell-off ahead of the opening bell and overshadowed better-than-expected...
ASML (ASML.NL) shares fell nearly 2.0% on Wednesday despite the fact that Europe's largest technology company posted better than expected Q4 results...
DAX still under downward pressure Ifo data from Germany Leopard deliveries support Rheinmetall shares Wednesday's trading...
Rate decision from the Bank of Canada at 3:00 pm GMT today is a key macro event of the day. Bank is expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate hike. Such...
The major cryptocurrency has failed to stay above $23,000 and Microsoft's mixed results released yesterday may weigh on Wall Street sentiments. US...
German IFO indices for January were released today at 9:00 am GMT. The headline Business Climate index jumped from 88.6 to 90.2, while the market expected...