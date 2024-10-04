Economic calendar: BoC decision, Tesla Q4 earnings
European indices open little changed Bank of Canada expected to hike rates by 25 bp Earnings reports from Tesla and Boeing, among...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.07%, Nasdaq and Russell 2000 moved 0.27% lower each while Dow Jones...
European indices finished today's session in mixed moods, with DAX closed almost unchanged at 15,100 as upbeat PMI data and policymakers comments...
AMD (AMD.US) share fell over 3.0% on Tuesday after Bernstein downgraded the chipmaker to market perform from outperform and reduced the price target from...
$24,618 million in revenue. That is the figure estimated by the consensus of analysts for the end of the fourth quarter. For each revenue category, the...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
The EUR currency has started to recover from hawkish comments by Fabio Panetta and Gediminas Simkus of the ECB. The comments suggest that ECB members are...
Silicon Valley giant Microsoft (MSFT.US) will show its Q4 2022 results after today's US trading session. Wall Street expects the slowest revenue growth...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower US flash PMIs rebound in January Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.US) posted mixed quarterly results Three...
• The S&P Global US Manufacturing PMI rose to 46.8 in January from 46.2 in December, well above market forecasts of 46.0 flash estimates...
3M (MMM.US) shares fell more than 4.0% before the opening bell after the multinational conglomerate reported weak quarterly earnings and gloomy outlook...
Oil Oil prices attempted to break out of a consolidation range. WTI trades in the $81-82 per barrel area while Brent attempts to break above the...
Dax index under downward pressure Europe focused on PMI readings Swatch optimistic about the future Tuesday's trading...
Release of flash PMI indices for January from the European Union and the United Kingdom were key data releases of the European morning session today. Data...
US earnings season is entering a key phase that will see releases from the largest stocks listed on Wall Street. While a bulk of mega-tech reports will...
Flash PMI indices for January from France and Germany were released today at 8:15 am GMT and 8:30 am GMT, respectively. French release turned out to be...
European indices set for higher opening Flash PMIs for January from Europe and the United States Earnings from 5 Dow Jones members,...
US indices finished higher for the second day in a row yesterday. S&P 500 gained 1.19%, Dow Jones added 0.76% and Nasdaq rallied 2.01%. Russell...
European finished today's session higher, with DAX added 0.46% to above the 15,100 level as ongoing optimism surrounding China's reopening and...