Charles Schwab stock plunges after disappointing quarterly results
Charles Schwab (SCHW.US) stock fell over 2.05 on Wednesday after finiacial servies company posted slightly weaker than expected results for Q4 2022. The...
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Prologis (PLD.US) stock briefly rose over 2.0% on Wednesday as the Q4 results exceeded analysts' forecasts despite the deteriorating economic conditions....
Major Wall Street indices gave back early gains as hawkish comments from FED's Loretta Mester weighed on market sentiment. Currently Dow Jones is trading...
The U.S. Department of Justice has conveyed that regulators will soon announce a global enforcement directive for the cryptocurrency market; The regulators'...
The USDJPY pair rose as much as 2% early in the session after the Bank of Japan did not change its monetary policy, even though 10-year bond yields exceeded...
Sharp sell-off of the US dollar was related to the release of weak macro data. Later on, Bullard in an interview with the Wall Street Journal sounded...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Weak US retail sales, PPI continues to move lower Oatly (OTLY.US) stock surges after analysts...
Industrial production in the US decreased to -0.7% MoM in December, from downwardly revised -0.6 % MoM decline in November and missing market...
Gold is gaining 0.6% during today's session and currently oscillates around recent highs around $1920, while other precious metals are also moving...
US retail sales data for December was released at 1:30 pm GMT. Report turned out to be weaker than expected and caused some moves on the markets....
Shares of Moderna (MRNA.US) are trading higher as the company relayed that its vaccine mRNA-1345 against RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) effectively...
Natural gas in the US is getting much cheaper, despite the confluence of several positive factors, which are: change of the weather forecast for...
Alcoa (AA.US), one of the largest producers of aluminum, alumina and bauxite, will report financial results after today's Wall Street session. A weaker...
DAX struggles to overcome resistance set by Fibo retracement Eurozone core inflation continues to rise Russian market exit puts pressure...
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda commented on Japan's monetary situation insisting on a dovish macro outlook although markets have recently seen a chance...
According to Bloomberg reports, the European Central Bank may begin considering a slower hike in March, which would mean a slower pace than that indicated...
The Japanese yen is in the center of attention today, following the Bank of Japan monetary policy. The Bank of Japan decided not to make a move today -...
European indices set for slightly higher opening US retail sales data in the spotlight Speeches from ECB and Fed members Futures...
US indices finished yesterday's trading mostly lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.20%, Dow Jones moved 1.14% lower and Russell 2000 declined 0.15%....