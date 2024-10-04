Daily summary: US stocks wobble as banks weigh on sentiment
Major European indices finished today's session slightly higher, with DAX rising about 0.35% to a highest level since February 2022, after...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
Snap (SNAP.US) shares fell nearly 5% on Tuesday after JMP Securities downgraded the tech company to market perform from market outperform, as the amount...
WTI crude futures pulled back from recent highs around $81 per barrel, erasing some of the early gains as persistent recession fears weigh on market sentiment....
TD BANK issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry:...
European equities resumed upward momentum while the Euro pulled back from recent highs on news that ECB starts to consider slower hikes after the half...
The cryptocurrency sector is seeing a gradual improvement in sentiment, with Bitcoin slowly overcoming significant resistance on its way to turning the...
US indices launched today's cash trading lower Mixed results from major US banks Pfizer (PFE.US) stock plummets after Wells Fargo downgrade Three...
Morgan Stanley’s (MS.US) shares rose nearly 2.0% in premarket as quarterly earnings beat market expectations partially thanks to record wealth management...
Canada’s annual inflation fell to 6.3%YoY in December from 6.8% in November, below market expectations of 6.4%. Core consumer prices in Canada...
DAX loses upward momentum ZEW sentiment positively surprises market BofA downgrades E.ON (EOAN.DE) shares to "neutral" Tuesday's...
Goldman Sachs (GS.US) stock fell more than 2.6% before the opening bell after the banking giant posted disappointing quarterly results. Similar to its...
Oil OPEC Secretary General said that increasing import quotas in China is a positive signal for oil demand According to OPEC, Chinese...
EURUSD climbed above the 1.08 mark last week, reaching the highest level since late-April 2022. However, the pair began to struggle after US CPI data release...
An awaited pack of Chinese data was released today. Data turned out to be better-than-expected with activity data for December as well as Q4 and full-2022...
European indices set for more or less flat opening German ZEW for January, Canadian CPI for December Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today. Nikkei gained 1.2%, S&P/ASX 200 traded flat, Nifty 50 moved 0.5% higher and Kospi plunged 1% In...
The first trading session of the week did not bring excessive volatility to the markets due to the holiday in the US. Volatility was observed today mainly...
Since the beginning of November, gold has been moving in a strong upward trend. Last week there was a breakthrough of a key resistance zone,...