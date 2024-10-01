BREAKING: The DE40 is seeing improved sentiment as the PMI has avoided a downside surprise
Eurozone Services PMI: 51.9 (expected: 51.9; prior: 52.8) Eurozone Composite PMI: 50.2 (expected: 50; prior: 50.9) Germany Services PMI: 52.5 (expected:...
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
The panic sell-off is also spilling over into European markets. At the opening of the cash session, most indices are down by about 3-4%. The EURO STOXX...
08:00 AM BST, Spain - Industrial Production for June: Spanish Industrial Production: actual 0.6% YoY; previous 0.4% Nevertheless,...
Last week, we received a range of key data from the US economy, the Fed's stance, and reports from BigTech companies. However, the market sell-off...
Strong recession fears triggered by weak U.S. labor market data led to significant pullbacks in global stock indexes. We are observing very sharp declines...
Panic in Japanese stocks reaches record levels, surpassing the sell-off from March 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. The index is down 11.50% just today...
At the beginning of the new week, we observe a further panic sell-off in the markets. Investors fear that the United States may be heading towards...
Stock market in Asia, Europe and US declined today as investors fear weaker than expected NFP report data. German DAX lost 2.3% today, and British FTSE...
Fed's Goolsbee comments to US economy today, signalling potential cutting rates in autumn, but not overacting to one month's data. What will...
Today, Brent Crude (OIL) futures retests June lows, when prices fall below $77 USD per barrel amid OPEC+ decisions. US dollar futures (USDIDX) are dropping...
US Factory orders dropped -3.3% MoM in July vs -3.2% exp. and -0.5% previously US Durable Goods came in -6.7% MoM vs -6.6% exp. and -6.6%...
Today's macroeconomic data raised strong investor concerns and lowered the probability of a soft landing scenario. Slower growth in the labour market,...
The US100 is trading down -2.6%, buoyed by the ongoing sell-off in the semiconductor sector, with Intel losing -30% and Nvidia close to -4.5% The...
US Non-Farm Payrolls in July came in 114k vs 175k exp. and 206k previously (the weakest since 2021) US Unemployment rise to 4.3% vs 4.1% exp. and...
Shares of the U.S. semiconductor chipmaker (INTC.US) are trading down nearly 22% today after quarterly results. The company intends to restructure the...
According to media reports, US Department of Justice launched an investigation targeting Nvidia power artificial intelligence GPU chips business. Nvidia...
Market consensus indicates a decrease in the number of employed persons to 175k in July from 206k in June. Private sector employment excluding...
Deterioration of sentiment at the end of the week Banks and technology the main losers of Friday's session Investors await the NFP reading from...
The Nikkei 225 index in Japan has extended its losses, dropping 2.70% below the 36,000-point level. The decline from the peaks around 42,500 points now...