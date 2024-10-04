Growth Stocks: Tesla
Tesla faces a rating review near $100 per share TSLA shares approached $100 at the end of the year, weighed down by the perfect pessimistic...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
More
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
More
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
More
Tesla faces a rating review near $100 per share TSLA shares approached $100 at the end of the year, weighed down by the perfect pessimistic...
Pre-session sentiment around Virgin Orbit (VORB.US) is nearly depressed, lifting the listing nearly 25% lower from yesterday's closing levels. The...
The British pound climbed to a 3-week high against the US dollar yesterday. The move was driven mostly by USD weakness. However, traders were also offered...
European stock markets set for flat opening Powell to speak on central bank independence at 2:00 pm GMT Speeches from governors of...
US indices finished yesterday's session mixed as risk momentum faded in the afternoon. S&P 500 dropped 0.08%, Dow Jones moved 0.34% lower,...
Majority of European equity markets extended gains on Monday and jumped to 7-month highs, with Dax rising 1.25%, the highest since end-March 2022 with...
The risk-on sentiment clearly supports not only stock indices and commodities prices, but also cryptocurrencies. During Tuesday's session, Bitcoin...
Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY.US) shares more than 32.0% in another volatile session, as buyers attempt to erase some of the recent heavy losses as the WSJ...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry: ...
NATGAS bounced off the 2021 lows at $3.20 MMBtu during today's session on a spike in oil prices and forecasts for higher gas demand next week than...
Major bourses from Europe and US extend sharp gains from the prior week as China's borders reopening and easing interest rate hike concerns in the...
Today’s session is marked by a strong recovery of the euro against the US dollar, following the good performance of equities which also reflects...
US indices launched today's cash trading higher Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY.US) rebounds despite bankruptcy concerns Lululemon (LULU.US)...
The pound sterling ended 2022 almost 11% lower, which was the worst performance since 2016, when Brits decided to leave the EU. However GBPUSD rose sharply...
Stocks open the week higher, futures slow down bullish momentum Sentix index slightly above expectations Mynaric (M0Y.DE) gains new...
Oil has launched a new week's trading on a positive note with Brent and WTI trading almost 3% higher on the day each. Chinese reopening is the main...
European indices set for higher opening Second-tier data from Europe Grounding of MV Glory in Suez Canal not affecting traffic Index...
US indices rallied on Friday following a solid NFP report - jobs data for December showed better-than-expected employment gain and slower-than-expected...
Mocny raport NFP ale słabsza dynamika płac – to pomaga indeksom Indeks ISM usług poniżej 50 pkt., presja cenowa nadal spora Spadek...