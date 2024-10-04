Economic calendar: FOMC minutes, ISM manufacturing
European indices set for higher opening FOMC minutes at 7:00 pm GMT ISM manufacturing expected to remain in contraction zone European...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
US indices finished the first trading session of 2023 lower. S&P 500 dropped 0.40%, Dow Jones moved 0.03% lower and Nasdaq declined 0.76%. Russell...
- Gas prices scored massive declines today. Gas in the U.S. lost more than 11% and fell below $4/MMBTU amid weather forecasts that point to continued high...
The Japanese yen is one of the few currencies today to hold strength against the US dollar. During the Asian session, the yen clearly gained against the...
Tesla reported Q4 car deliveries of 405,000 vehicles, against production of 439,000, and against expectations of deliveries of 412-420,000, according to...
Shares of Southwest Airlines (LUV.US) are losing nearly 4% today due to a general sell-off in the U.S. equity market and a lawsuit brought against the...
Despite a higher opening for the first US session of 2023, sentiment on Wall Street has reversed dramatically. The US100 index is currently losing nearly...
Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange (LME) are rising again today to their highest levels in nearly three weeks (since Dec. 8) as traders expect...
Tuesday's trading session on Wall Street begins with major stock indexes continuing a positive streak delivered by a lower-than-expected German CPI...
Today, the big surprise was lower inflation in Germany, although the sizable drop was due to a one-off in energy markets. Of course, the peak of inflation...
Oil Commerzbank expects rebound in oil prices. Bank set a price target for Brent at $100 per barrel Oil prices reached the highest level...
1:00 pm GMT - Germany, CPI inflation for December. Actual: 8,6% YoY. Expected: 9.1% YoY. Previous: 10.0% YoY Report as expected indicated a...
Tuesday's session on markets from the Old Continent brings an extension of the upward momentum on major company valuations. Investors' attention...
European stock market indices and US index futures erased part of today's gains over the past hour. Earlier, gains were reasoned with lower than expected...
The stock of Meta Platforms, the Menlo Park-based social media giant controlled by Mark Zuckerberg, in 2022 has had its worst stock market year to date....
Gold set new local highs at the beginning of a new year. Precious metals as a group benefit from weaker USD, although part of the greenback weakness has...
European stock market indices are rallying today with all major benchmarks trading over 1% higher. UK FTSE 100 (UK100) is top performer with a 2% gain....
Natural gas prices in the United States, Asia and Europe are slumping at the beginning of a new year. Downward move launched in the second half of December...
European markets trading little changed German inflation data in the spotlight (1:00 pm GMT) Final PMIs from UK and US European...