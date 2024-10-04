Morning wrap (03.01.2023)
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mixed today - S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.3%, Kospi moved 0.3% lower, Nifty 50 traded flat and indices from China...
Market news
Tesla has seen a surge in its stock price despite facing new European tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs). While these tariffs are designed to hinder the competitiveness of Chinese EVs in the European market, Tesla has managed to secure a favorable tariff rate due to its significant investments...
The conflict in the Middle East has been the most important issue in recent days after the escalation experienced last Tuesday, when Iran, in response to the Israeli invasion of Lebanon, launched a missile attack on Tel Aviv. The situation at the moment is one of tense calm awaiting Israel's response....
Change in Non-farm Payrolls: 254k (expected: 150k; previous: 142k) Change in Private Payrolls: 223k (expected: 125k; previous: 118k) Two month-revision: 72k (previous: -82k) Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -7k (expected: -8k; previous: -24k) Unemployment rate: 4.1% (expected: 4.2%; previous:...
The first trading session of 2023 ended in relatively good mood despite the sharply reduced volatility caused by the lack of trade in the US and in the...
Tesla reported that deliveries for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled 405,278 vehicles against expectations of 420,760 vehicles. Model S and Model X deliveries...
Airbus (AIR.DE) has begun preliminary talks to take a minority stake in the cybersecurity unit of Evidian, part of the Atos (ATO.FR) consulting group,...
The first trading session of 2023 brings an improvement in sentiment among investors, who decided to go on a post-Christmas shopping spree. On the macro...
The cryptocurrency market is starting the beginning of the year in a better mood, Bitcoin has defended the $16,500 level. However, given the fact that...
Sentiment on the cryptocurrency market improved in the first session of the new year. One of the best-performing digital currencies on Monday is Litecoin,...
The Japanese yen strengthened slightly on Tuesday against other major currencies after Nikkei reported that the Bank of Japan is considering raising its...
European markets seen opening higher Markets in US, UK and Canada are closed for holiday Manufacturing PMI releases from Europe European...
Asian indices were mixed in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, with most major bourses in the region remaining shut for the New Year's Day. South...
After yesterday's euphoric gains, today we see a marked cooling off, with investors preparing to close 2022 in a weak mood. In the last...
According to news provided by Nikkei, BoJ weighs raising inflation forecast closer to 2% target. A move could provide ground for a change from ultra...
First week of the New Year is always interesting as traders make new strategic allocations. NEXt week will host the release of the US jobs data...
Vitalik Buterin, co-creator of second, largest cryptocurrency Ethereum posted on Twitter yesterday stating that the potential of the Solana cryptocurrency...
The last trading session on Wall Street in 2022 begins with declines in the quotations of the largest stock market stocks. The macroeconomic calendar for...
The shares of electric carmaker Lucid (LCID.US) are trading nearly 30% below IPO levels and have lost nearly 84% since the beginning of the year. Saudi...
Mesa Air (MESA.US) shares fell sharply before the opening bell after the regional carrier posted a wider quarterly loss and weak revenue numbers. Company...
CNBC TV reported citing government sources that Apple (AAPL.US) wants China's BYD Electronics to be able to enter into a joint venture with the...
The Canadian dollar strengthens against the greenback during the final session of the year amid slight improvement in the risk appetite. Some analysts...